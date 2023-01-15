 

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Takes Miss Universe 2023 Crown

The 28-year-old model and fashion designer is presented with the crown by last year's Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu after edging out runner-up Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, and Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez Founier.

AceShowbiz - The winner of the 2023 Miss Universe has been announced. Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel successfully took the crown at the 71st edition of the annual pageant show, which was held on Saturday, January 14 at New Orleans' Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The 28-year-old beauty was presented with the crown by last year's Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu after edging out runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel. Meanwhile, Andreina Martinez Founier of the Dominican Republic placed third.

Prior to the coronation moment, the Houston model and fashion designer was asked how she would demonstrate Miss Universe as an empowering and progressive organization. In response, she replied, "I would use it to be a transformational leader."

"As a very passionate designer, I've been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I'm cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing," she added. "I teach sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence."

"And I say that because it is so important to invest in others," Gabriel further elaborated. "Invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change."

Gabriel is the ninth Miss USA to win Miss Universe so far. She also becomes the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA. According to her official bio, her "mission is for women and young girls to see themselves in her, and feel inspired to conquer their goals by owning who they are."

