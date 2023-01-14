 

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Unlikely' to Return on 'GMA' Despite Not Being Fired

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Unlikely' to Return on 'GMA' Despite Not Being Fired
ABC/Phil McCarten
TV

A source reveals that the two co-anchors 'have not been terminated' from 'GMA3: What You Need to Know' as ABC is still 'completing their investigation' into their relationship.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's future on "GMA3: What You Need to Know" remains unclear. It was said the two co-anchors will "unlikely" return to their on-air roles despite not being fired from the show.

"There are no negotiations about their future," a source told PEOPLE after saying that the pair "have not been terminated. The source added, "ABC is completing their investigation."

"While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in - the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return," the insider added. "There are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, a source informed Entertainment Tonight that the two have hired lawyers "because there is an ongoing investigation and that's what you do when that happens." ABC News president Kim Godwin, on the other hand, has previously declared that the couple hasn't "violated any company guidelines."

T.J. and Amy have yet to break their silence on their relationship. However, it is safe to say that things are going strong between the two as they enjoyed the holiday together.

T.J. himself has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig to end his nearly 13 years of marriage. The pair married on March 1, 2010 and have a daughter, Sabine, who was born in January 2013. After news of his affair with Amy broke, it was revealed that T.J. and Marilee had separated in August 2022.

As for Amy, she was reported to have separated from her husband Andrew Shue in August. They were "about ready to settle their divorce" before her secret relationship with her "Good Morning America" co-anchor was exposed in November.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rihanna Looks Stunning in 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Chase Stokes Appears to Confirm Romance With Kelsea Ballerini With PDA-Filled Pic
Related Posts
T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Only Have Each Other as They Can't Trust Co-Workers

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Only Have Each Other as They Can't Trust Co-Workers

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair

Latest News
Chase Stokes Appears to Confirm Romance With Kelsea Ballerini With PDA-Filled Pic
  • Jan 14, 2023

Chase Stokes Appears to Confirm Romance With Kelsea Ballerini With PDA-Filled Pic

Bryan Cranston Open to Reprising His TV Role for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Movie
  • Jan 14, 2023

Bryan Cranston Open to Reprising His TV Role for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Movie

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Unlikely' to Return on 'GMA' Despite Not Being Fired
  • Jan 14, 2023

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Unlikely' to Return on 'GMA' Despite Not Being Fired

Prince Harry Wants Royal Family to Take Accountability Instead of Calling Him 'Delusional'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry Wants Royal Family to Take Accountability Instead of Calling Him 'Delusional'

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father
  • Jan 14, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Peta Murgatroyd Bares Baby Bump as She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Maksim Chmerkovskiy
  • Jan 14, 2023

Peta Murgatroyd Bares Baby Bump as She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Most Read
Chrisean Rock Clarifies Rumors She Hit Blueface With Hennessy Bottle
TV

Chrisean Rock Clarifies Rumors She Hit Blueface With Hennessy Bottle

Sherri Shepherd 'Thrilled' as Eponymous Talk Show Renewed Until 2025

Sherri Shepherd 'Thrilled' as Eponymous Talk Show Renewed Until 2025

Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole Says Her 'Today' Gig Is Canceled Amid Legal Issue

Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole Says Her 'Today' Gig Is Canceled Amid Legal Issue

Robert Downey Jr. Turns Heads With Shocking Transformation For HBO's 'Sympathizer'

Robert Downey Jr. Turns Heads With Shocking Transformation For HBO's 'Sympathizer'

Brandi Glanville Predicts Lisa Rinna Will Soon Return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Brandi Glanville Predicts Lisa Rinna Will Soon Return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

'Abbott Elementary', 'The Bear' and 'Yellowjackets' Among First-Time Nominees at WGA Awards

'Abbott Elementary', 'The Bear' and 'Yellowjackets' Among First-Time Nominees at WGA Awards

Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Excited' for Future While Announcing Departure From 'Southern Charm'

Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Excited' for Future While Announcing Departure From 'Southern Charm'

'Law and Order: SVU' Hopes to Boost Ratings With Taylor Swift Cameo

'Law and Order: SVU' Hopes to Boost Ratings With Taylor Swift Cameo

'Married to Medicine' Cast 'Begging' to Have Phaedra Parks Joining the Show

'Married to Medicine' Cast 'Begging' to Have Phaedra Parks Joining the Show