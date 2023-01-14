T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Unlikely' to Return on 'GMA' Despite Not Being Fired

ABC/Phil McCarten TV

A source reveals that the two co-anchors 'have not been terminated' from 'GMA3: What You Need to Know' as ABC is still 'completing their investigation' into their relationship.

AceShowbiz - T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's future on "GMA3: What You Need to Know" remains unclear. It was said the two co-anchors will "unlikely" return to their on-air roles despite not being fired from the show.

"There are no negotiations about their future," a source told PEOPLE after saying that the pair "have not been terminated. The source added, "ABC is completing their investigation."

"While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in - the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return," the insider added. "There are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen."

Meanwhile, a source informed Entertainment Tonight that the two have hired lawyers "because there is an ongoing investigation and that's what you do when that happens." ABC News president Kim Godwin, on the other hand, has previously declared that the couple hasn't "violated any company guidelines."

T.J. and Amy have yet to break their silence on their relationship. However, it is safe to say that things are going strong between the two as they enjoyed the holiday together.

T.J. himself has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig to end his nearly 13 years of marriage. The pair married on March 1, 2010 and have a daughter, Sabine, who was born in January 2013. After news of his affair with Amy broke, it was revealed that T.J. and Marilee had separated in August 2022.

As for Amy, she was reported to have separated from her husband Andrew Shue in August. They were "about ready to settle their divorce" before her secret relationship with her "Good Morning America" co-anchor was exposed in November.

