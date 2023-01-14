Chase Stokes Appears to Confirm Romance With Kelsea Ballerini With PDA-Filled Pic

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

In the said picture, the 'Outer Banks' actor and the 29-yea-old singer can be seen packing on PDAs while watching the National College Football Championship together.

Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Chase Stokes dating Kelsea Ballerini? The John B depicter on the Netflix teen drama series "Outer Banks" seemingly confirmed his romance with the singer by posting a photo of the two on Instagram.

On Friday, January 13, the 30-year-old heartthrob shared a series of photos on Instagram. In one of the snaps, the actor and his rumored girlfriend watched the National College Football Championship together with the musician leaning into him.

Meanwhile, a group photo shared by entrepreneur Todd Graves on Instagram showed Chase and Kelsea holding hand. "Energy still high from an exciting game on Monday night! I say we keep it going…stay tuned for something big happening this week," so read the caption.

Before being an item with Kelsea, Chase dated his "Outer Banks" co-star Madelyn Cline. In November 2021, a source told PEOPLE that the two had called it quits by saying, "Madelyn and Chase are no longer together... They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago." Another source claimed, "They are definitely broken up."

As for the "'Miss Me More" songstress, she was previously married to Morgan Evans. They parted ways in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage and finalized their divorce later in November.

When opening up about the split, Kelsea told the iHeartRadio podcast "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine" in December, "For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right? And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows." She added, "For a long time, I was like, 'Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That's what happens.' And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn't.' "

You can share this post!