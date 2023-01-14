 

Chase Stokes Appears to Confirm Romance With Kelsea Ballerini With PDA-Filled Pic

Chase Stokes Appears to Confirm Romance With Kelsea Ballerini With PDA-Filled Pic
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

In the said picture, the 'Outer Banks' actor and the 29-yea-old singer can be seen packing on PDAs while watching the National College Football Championship together.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Chase Stokes dating Kelsea Ballerini? The John B depicter on the Netflix teen drama series "Outer Banks" seemingly confirmed his romance with the singer by posting a photo of the two on Instagram.

On Friday, January 13, the 30-year-old heartthrob shared a series of photos on Instagram. In one of the snaps, the actor and his rumored girlfriend watched the National College Football Championship together with the musician leaning into him.

Meanwhile, a group photo shared by entrepreneur Todd Graves on Instagram showed Chase and Kelsea holding hand. "Energy still high from an exciting game on Monday night! I say we keep it going…stay tuned for something big happening this week," so read the caption.

  Editors' Pick

Before being an item with Kelsea, Chase dated his "Outer Banks" co-star Madelyn Cline. In November 2021, a source told PEOPLE that the two had called it quits by saying, "Madelyn and Chase are no longer together... They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago." Another source claimed, "They are definitely broken up."

As for the "'Miss Me More" songstress, she was previously married to Morgan Evans. They parted ways in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage and finalized their divorce later in November.

When opening up about the split, Kelsea told the iHeartRadio podcast "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine" in December, "For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right? And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows." She added, "For a long time, I was like, 'Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That's what happens.' And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn't.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Unlikely' to Return on 'GMA' Despite Not Being Fired

Meek Mill Denies Shading Lori Harvey With Cryptic Tweet After She Confirms Romance With Damson Idris
Related Posts
Chase Stokes 'Shattered' After 'Outer Banks' Stand-In Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Chase Stokes 'Shattered' After 'Outer Banks' Stand-In Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Chase Stokes Hints at Social Media Hiatus After Getting 'Death Threats' for Posting Pic With Sister

Chase Stokes Hints at Social Media Hiatus After Getting 'Death Threats' for Posting Pic With Sister

Chase Stokes' Mystery Woman Shuts Down Dating Rumors Despite Being Spotted Making Out

Chase Stokes' Mystery Woman Shuts Down Dating Rumors Despite Being Spotted Making Out

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Spark Reconciliation Rumors After They're Seen Hanging Out Together

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Spark Reconciliation Rumors After They're Seen Hanging Out Together

Latest News
Report: Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Features Motel Used by Liam Hemsworth to Take His Mistresses
  • Jan 14, 2023

Report: Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Features Motel Used by Liam Hemsworth to Take His Mistresses

Ezra Miller Thanks Court After Getting 1-Year Probation for Unlawful Trespass in Burglary Case
  • Jan 14, 2023

Ezra Miller Thanks Court After Getting 1-Year Probation for Unlawful Trespass in Burglary Case

Linda Thompson 'Absolutely Devastated' by Lisa Marie Presley's Death
  • Jan 14, 2023

Linda Thompson 'Absolutely Devastated' by Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes
  • Jan 14, 2023

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

Andy Dick Looks Disheveled in Mugshot After Being Arrested for Public Intoxication
  • Jan 14, 2023

Andy Dick Looks Disheveled in Mugshot After Being Arrested for Public Intoxication

Meek Mill Denies Shading Lori Harvey With Cryptic Tweet After She Confirms Romance With Damson Idris
  • Jan 14, 2023

Meek Mill Denies Shading Lori Harvey With Cryptic Tweet After She Confirms Romance With Damson Idris

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response After She and Kendall Jenner Are Accused of Being 'Mean Girls'

Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response After She and Kendall Jenner Are Accused of Being 'Mean Girls'

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle