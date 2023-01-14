 

Rihanna Looks Stunning in 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

The singer confirmed she's the headliner for this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show on September 25, 2022, by sharing a photo of herself holding an NFL-branded football on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has unleashed a trailer to tease her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. In a 30-second video shared on Friday, January 13, the "Umbrella" hitmaker looked stunning as she rocked a black bodysuit and bright green furry jacket.

The clip kicks off by showing a silhouette of the Barbadian superstar. As she slowly walks forward to a spotlight, comments from different voices play in the background.

"Dude, Rihanna, we've waited for you," a voice can be heard saying in the clip. Another voice declares, "It's been six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped an album."

After everyone goes silent, the "Ocean 8" actress looks at the camera and puts her finger up to her lips. Her 2016 hit "Needed Me" is later played in the background.

Rihanna confirmed she's the headliner for this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show on September 25, 2022. At that time, she unleashed a photo of herself holding an NFL-branded football on Instagram.

The NFL also confirmed the news by retweeting a post by Roc Nation that featured the same photo which RiRi has shared. "Let's GO," the label and management company captioned the post.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL head of music, said in a statement. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

Rihanna, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky back in May, is slated to perform at the spectacle on February 12, 2023. It will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and air live on Fox.

