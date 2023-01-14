Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Make Romance Instagram Official on Her 26th Birthday

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer/KOI SOJER Celebrity

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey and her beau confirm their romance by sharing a photo of her smiling ear to ear with her eyes closed as the actor plant a sweet kiss on her cheek.

Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey and Damson Idris know exactly how to make her birthday more special. As she turned 26, the model and her new boyfriend made their romance Instagram official.

On Friday, January 13, Lori re-posted a PDA-filled that the actor shared on his Instagram Story. In the picture, she could be seen smiling ear to ear with her eyes closed as her man planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. The follow-up snap, in the meantime, showed the entrepreneur holding stacks of cash in her ear.

To celebrate her latest milestone, Lori shared a series of photos in which she looked elegant in a stunning white dress. In the caption, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey simply wrote, "Chapter 26."

Lori and Damson's dating rumors first emerged in 2022. On December 17, the pair were caught stepping out for a dinner date at Olivetta in West Hollywood, California, arriving together at 8:16 P.M. and leaving at 10:32 P.M.

In a video shared on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram page, the two left the European-inspired fine dining separately but headed into the same car. Damson was escorted to the passenger back seat of his Escalade by his personal security first. His security then walked back into the restaurant to escort Lori to the other side of the Cadillac behind the driver's seat.

The item reportedly went to Catch Steak on Melrose Place to attend Zack Bia's birthday celebration. The twosome allegedly waited for all of the photographers to leave before sneaking out of the restaurant at 11:54 P.M.

This marks Lori's first public relationship after she broke up with Michael B. Jordan in June. Prior to Damson, she was linked to a string of famous guys like John Boyega, Jonathan Majors her ex Future.

You can share this post!