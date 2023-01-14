 

Bryan Cranston Open to Reprising His TV Role for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Movie

TBS
Movie

The 'Breaking Bad' actor would love to turn his classic television sitcom into a feature film and reunite with his TV co-stars such as Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bryan Cranston is keen to make a "Malcolm in the Middle" movie. The 66-year-old actor used to play the part of Hal Wilkerson in the hit TV sitcom - which ran between 2000 and 2006 - and Bryan has now revealed that he would love to reprise the role one day.

"There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of 'Malcolm in the Middle'," the actor - who starred on the show alongside Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek - told E! News.

"We had such a great family on that and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.' I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

  Editors' Pick

Similarly, Frankie previously revealed that he'd "love" to reprise the role of Malcolm. The 37-year-old actor also admitted that he'd become an avid watcher of the show over recent years.

He explained, "When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid. We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn't really watch the show when it was on, but I've now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes, and I realised, 'Wow, that's what we were making.' I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan."

Frankie hopes that the old cast can be reunited and that the show can be revived. The TV star - who actually put acting on hold in 2008 to pursue a career in motorsport - said, "I would love to know what the family's up to."

