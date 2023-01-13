Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Facebook Celebrity

During a new podcast interview, the '2 Phones' rapper also claims that he would be happy to have his lover urinate in his mouth, adding that it's beautiful.'

Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Gates once again shocked fans with another shocking revelation about his sex life. During a new interview, the rapper revealed that he once drank his partner's pee from a cup, adding that he'd be open to having his part urinate in his mouth.

"I had one woman peed in a cup while we were driving and I drank it," he casually said while stopping by "Fancy Talk Show" podcast. Insisting that it's not disgusting, the emcee explained, "I was so infatuated with this woman, so nothing about her that was nasty."

The "Love Myself" spitter also added that his partner "was so super clean," adding, "She drank a lot of water all day, so it got no taste."

The musician also shared that he would be happy to have his lover urinate in his mouth. When asked if he ever had a woman pissed on his mouth and tongue-kissed her later, Kevin responded, "I never had that done, but I'd love for women to piss in my mouth. That's beautiful."

Internet users unsurprisingly had a lot to say after catching wind of the shocking revelation. Claudia Jordan commented underneath Hollywood Unlocked's post about the matter, "This is disgusting." Someone else hoped to never hear the comments as writing, "It's completely fine to keep somethings to yourselves."

"I am not peeing in anyones mouth and if he ask me that I'm calling the police," someone else said. Referring to Kevin's numerous sex-related antics, one person wrote, "Bro is at that point where he's done all the normal freaky stuff and is ready for the advance mode setting."

Prior to this, Kevin infamously said that he once slept with his cousin. Speaking with Yung Miami on her "Caresha Please" podcast, the "Time for That" rapper shared that he found out the woman was his cousin from his grandmother. "[My grandma] pulled me to the side and said, 'Baby, that's your cousin,' " he explained, before saying that he "didn't know that she was [his] cousin."

"But once I found out, then I ain't about to stop," Kevin, who claimed he remains friends with the woman to this day, added. "She wasn't no close cousin. I don't care. Don't care. Sorry not sorry. Would do it again." Upon hearing the shocking revelation, Yung Miami was left "speechless."

Later in November, Kevin said that he would stop rapping about sex following a "crushing" conversation with his daughter. "My big daughter 19, bruh. Make me want to stop rapping about sexual s**t," he told DDG. "2 Phones" spitter said that his daughter told him that "she eat a** and s**t. I'm serious. I had to listen to that s**t."

He continued, "I'm like, 'What the f**k?!' I said, 'Was it a n***a or a b***h?' She said, 'Dad…' I said, 'Don't even tell me. I don't wanna know. I don't judge you, I love you.' " He further reassured his daughter that he won't judge her regardless of her sexuality, saying, "I ain't here to judge you, I love you. That s**t be crushing me, dude."

You can share this post!