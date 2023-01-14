Raven Tracy Trolled Over Lengthy Gushing Message for King Combs

Instagram Celebrity

The social media influencer makes use of her Instagram account to profess her love to Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs' rapper son, who goes by King Combs as an artist.

AceShowbiz - Internet is not here for Raven Tracy's gushing post for her boyfriend Christian Combs. The social media influencer made use of her Instagram account to profess her love to Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' rapper son, who goes by King Combs as an artist.

On Thursday, January 12, Raven wrote a lengthy caption alongside a racy video of her and the young rapper. The said clip saw King snuggling to his girl while grabbing a handful of her voluminous derriere.

"I can't lose when I'm with you. How'd you come in and sweep me off my feet like this?" Raven penned in the caption, before calling King "the sweetest, most respectful, most charming, fair person."

She added, "I love the way you love me !!! The way you love your family. The way you work soooo hard. The way you pray randomly throughout the day. The way you prioritize me. The way there hasn't been one day since I met you that I haven't spoken to you, no matter what."

Raven also praised King for being "patient" with her and for telling how perfect she is every day. "You are a breath of fresh air... like I can just relax and exhale. I'm better with you," she continued. Concluding her message, she wrote, "I love you sooo much and I can't wait to continue on this path with you."

After her post was reshared on The Neighborhood Talk, Internet users started clowning Raven. One wrote in the comments section, "Girl that's how we all feel about our niggas up until the first year and a half then he start getting on yo damn nerves." One person suggested, "She gotta chill lmao."

"I'm embarrassed and I ain't read the caption," one other said. Someone, meanwhile, thought that Raven might fall harder for King more than he does, commenting, "she always posting him and rarely he post her, ion like that."

"She need to delete this neooowwww . Ladies NEVER do this for a man before he does it for u he better had liked & commented too cause she poured her SOUL into this & I only read the first 2 words of it," another comment read. Expecting some drama, one user added, "The side chicks are about to come out of hiding now."

