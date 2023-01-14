 

50 Cent Dubs Gabrielle Union a 'H*e' for Saying She's 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker weighs in on the actress' recent claim in which she said her past relationship with the former NFL player was 'just dysfunctional from day one.'

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has weighed in on Gabrielle Union's recent confession. The "In Da Club" hitmaker labeled the "L.A.'s Finest" star as a "h*e" after saying that she's "entitled" to cheat on her first husband, Chris Howard.

"Do you think that she looks at a man, if he's not bringing in more than her, that he should be under whatever?" Fiddy asked Big Boy in an interview. "For just sayin', I was the breadwinner, like, making more money, so now he should just go with whatever I say, until what? She goes find something she likes?"

"This is really what we're talking about, this is h*e s**t, man. This is the mentality of someone who's a hoe," the rapper/actor continued. "Because [she's] saying, 'if you got the bigger bag, then I'll listen. But if their bag ain't right, I'm out.' That's h*e talk."

Gabrielle got candid about her infidelity when appearing on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast on January 2. She said her past relationship with the former NFL player was "just dysfunctional from day one."

Recalling her first marriage, the "Being Mary Jane" star said that it was "such a stupid relationship that should never have gotten out of the dating phase." She added, "I definitely was not getting Wife of the Year Awards."

"In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," Gabrielle said, adding that she felt "entitled" to cheat following her then-husband's affair. The 50-year-old, who is now married to Dwyane Wade, explained, "I was like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're gonna feel this one.' And I just felt entitled to it as well. I was paying all the bills, I was working my a** off, and I felt that's what comes, the spoils of riches."

