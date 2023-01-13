Jenna Bush Hager Claims Grandma Barbara Body-Shamed Her as Teen

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

On 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', Jenna makes the revelation about the former First Lady while discussing Billie Eilish's recent remarks about her body with co-host Hoda Kotb.

Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenna Bush Hager recalled being shamed by her grandmother Barbara Bush over her appearance. In a recent episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna", Jenna and her co-host Hoda Kotb discussed Billie Eilish's recent remarks about her body.

In her interview with Vogue, the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker admitted that she "felt like my body was gaslighting me for years." While weighing on the singer's comment, Jenna revealed that she was body-shamed by her grandmother when she was a teenager.

"I remember the bikini color that I was wearing; a yellow bikini color. I was laying next to my sister," she shared on Thursday, January 12. "And my grandmother, who I adored but had kind of a biting personality, said something like, 'Oh Jenna, looking chubby.' I remember feeling like I wanted to hide in."

Jenna shared that the former First Lady told her that "her mother said those types of things to her." The TV host explained, "Her mother always thought of her sister as the really beautiful one and would say it. 'Martha's the pretty one, you're the funny one, you're the smart one. Martha's this one, you're that one.' "

"Late in life, she said, 'You know when I said those things to you, I was talking to myself,' " Jenna continued, before revealing to Hoda that she "didn't wear a bikini for years."

That aside, Jenna previously made headlines after Hoda revealed that she "never wears underwear." Hoda told the crowd on the NBC daytime show, "I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other."

In her defense, Jenna said, "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette! I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!" However, she appeared to be a little embarrassed as she told Hoda, "You promised me you wouldn't do this! There's a lot of people here! I'm sure my mom has never been more proud."

