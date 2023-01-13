 

Rob Lowe Trapped for Almost Two Days Due to Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara

Rob Lowe Trapped for Almost Two Days Due to Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara
Met at the premiere of 'Dog Gone', the '9-1-1: Lone Star' actor feels 'lucky' to be able to get out of the dire situation after a big tree fell down and blocked the road in his neighborhood.

  Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rob Lowe is another celebrity who is rendered powerless by Mother Nature. The actor has revealed that he was trapped for almost two days amid the heavy rain and flooding in Santa Barbara, California.

The 58-year-old detailed his experience with the extreme California weather during his appearance at the premiere of "Dog Gone" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 11. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra after getting out of the dire situation.

The "9-1-1: Lone Star" actor shared that he couldn't get out of his neighborhood because a big tree fell down and blocked the road. "We were trapped for a day and a half. Cut off, so there was a big tree down on my road and nobody could get in or out," he opened up.

As to how he managed to escape, the former "The West Wing" star explained, "I just got a winch on my truck, so it was perfect. I got to break it in and it worked."

On Tuesday, Rob showed on TikTok a fallen tree that blocked the roadway. "We gotta try and get this tree out of the road," he said in the video, which showed him using his truck and a rope to get a hold of the tree. At one point, he's inside of his truck as it completely pulled the tree from the road. "Victory is ours," he shouted after the street is clear.

Heavy storms hit the Santa Barbara and Montecito, Calif., areas on Monday with the National Weather Service reporting more than seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain falling on Wednesday. The heavy rains triggered dangerous conditions and mudslides, prompting mandatory evacuations for residents of Montecito and parts of Carpinteria, Summerland and the City of Santa Barbara.

On Monday, Ellen DeGeneres gave a look at how scary the situation was in her neighborhood of Montecito. In an Instagram video, she showed a creek next to her property raging as she filmed herself on a safe place next to it. "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone," she captioned it.

About 10,000 people were placed under evacuation orders after at least 19 people were killed due to the heavy storms. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Adam Levine, Gwyneth Paltrow and George Lucas are among those living in the area.

