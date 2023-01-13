Cardi B Trends on Twitter After Photo of Her in Studio Emerged Ahead of New Album Release

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Music

Last month, the New York-born hip-hop artist unleashed 'some scraps' of her new music in which she throws shades at her critics amid reports she'll be releasing her sophomore album soon.

AceShowbiz - Fans of Cardi B are buzzing on the Internet over a new special photo of the New York-born raptress. "CARDI B IS COMING" is trending on Twitter shortly after a picture of her in a music studio made its round on social media.

On Thursday night, January 12, music executive producer Brooklyn Johnny turned to his Instagram page to share a photo of the "Bodak Yellow" raptress looking busy in the studio. In the snapshot, the 30-year-old femcee could be seen sitting behind a standing microphone while wearing a black voluminous leather jacket over a red jumpsuit. "Y'ALL READY?! #CardiB," so Brooklyn captioned the post.

Bardi Gang quickly rushed to the comments section to react to the picture. "Been ready for years!!!" one person wrote, with another adding, "It's been 6 years OF COURSE IM SO READY." Someone else said, "READY FOR WHAT?!? AN ALBUM? OFC YES SIR." A separate person quipped, "Stop playing with us johnny."

More Bardi Gang hopped on Twitter to talk about the picture until "CARDI B IS COMING" became a trending topic. "CARDI B IS COMING [fire emojis] BARDI GANG UNITE!" one person wrote, while someone proudly said, "CARDI B IS COMING to ruin the music industry." A third exclaimed, "The Queen of Rap Cardi B is Coming !!"

According to reports, Cardi will release her sophomore album this year. Back in December, the Grammy-winning artist unleashed a snippet of her new music on Twitter. In the audio clip, she throws shades at her critics. "They be watching every time that I post/ Posted nothing, always gotta do the most/ B***hes sound like you broke," she spits. "HERE some scraps since yall STARVING," she captioned the post.

Prior to that, Cardi got candid that anxiety made her postpone her upcoming album. "I'm just a mom and I do have anxiety," the "I Like It" femcee told her fans. "I've been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids."

"When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don't be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs and I don't like anything," she continued. "I feel like nothing is good enough… And I got so much money saved up I just be like, 'Yeah, whatever the f**k.' "

