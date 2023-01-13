 

Cardi B Trends on Twitter After Photo of Her in Studio Emerged Ahead of New Album Release

Cardi B Trends on Twitter After Photo of Her in Studio Emerged Ahead of New Album Release
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Music

Last month, the New York-born hip-hop artist unleashed 'some scraps' of her new music in which she throws shades at her critics amid reports she'll be releasing her sophomore album soon.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans of Cardi B are buzzing on the Internet over a new special photo of the New York-born raptress. "CARDI B IS COMING" is trending on Twitter shortly after a picture of her in a music studio made its round on social media.

On Thursday night, January 12, music executive producer Brooklyn Johnny turned to his Instagram page to share a photo of the "Bodak Yellow" raptress looking busy in the studio. In the snapshot, the 30-year-old femcee could be seen sitting behind a standing microphone while wearing a black voluminous leather jacket over a red jumpsuit. "Y'ALL READY?! #CardiB," so Brooklyn captioned the post.

Bardi Gang quickly rushed to the comments section to react to the picture. "Been ready for years!!!" one person wrote, with another adding, "It's been 6 years OF COURSE IM SO READY." Someone else said, "READY FOR WHAT?!? AN ALBUM? OFC YES SIR." A separate person quipped, "Stop playing with us johnny."

  Editors' Pick

More Bardi Gang hopped on Twitter to talk about the picture until "CARDI B IS COMING" became a trending topic. "CARDI B IS COMING [fire emojis] BARDI GANG UNITE!" one person wrote, while someone proudly said, "CARDI B IS COMING to ruin the music industry." A third exclaimed, "The Queen of Rap Cardi B is Coming !!"

According to reports, Cardi will release her sophomore album this year. Back in December, the Grammy-winning artist unleashed a snippet of her new music on Twitter. In the audio clip, she throws shades at her critics. "They be watching every time that I post/ Posted nothing, always gotta do the most/ B***hes sound like you broke," she spits. "HERE some scraps since yall STARVING," she captioned the post.

Prior to that, Cardi got candid that anxiety made her postpone her upcoming album. "I'm just a mom and I do have anxiety," the "I Like It" femcee told her fans. "I've been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids."

"When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don't be liking anything. I feel like I got so many songs and I don't like anything," she continued. "I feel like nothing is good enough… And I got so much money saved up I just be like, 'Yeah, whatever the f**k.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nick Viall Shares His Engagement Photos After Proposing to Natalie Joy

Jenna Bush Hager Claims Grandma Barbara Body-Shamed Her as Teen

Related Posts
Cardi B and Offset to Star in 'Lovey-Dovey' McDonald's Super Bowl Commercial

Cardi B and Offset to Star in 'Lovey-Dovey' McDonald's Super Bowl Commercial

Cardi B Enjoys Lavish Dinner Date With Offset Despite Recently Complaining About Rocketing Inflation

Cardi B Enjoys Lavish Dinner Date With Offset Despite Recently Complaining About Rocketing Inflation

Millionaire Cardi B Defends Herself After Being Slammed for Complaining About Rising Grocery Prices

Millionaire Cardi B Defends Herself After Being Slammed for Complaining About Rising Grocery Prices

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Latest News
Prince Harry Loved to Hunt 'Slightly Damaged' Clothes in Discount Store
  • Jan 13, 2023

Prince Harry Loved to Hunt 'Slightly Damaged' Clothes in Discount Store

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Cardi B Trends on Twitter After Photo of Her in Studio Emerged Ahead of New Album Release
  • Jan 13, 2023

Cardi B Trends on Twitter After Photo of Her in Studio Emerged Ahead of New Album Release

Leonardo DiCaprio Not Impressed After Reading 'Titanic' Script, Thought It Was 'Boring'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Not Impressed After Reading 'Titanic' Script, Thought It Was 'Boring'

Kanye West Re-Married? The Rapper Is Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kanye West Re-Married? The Rapper Is Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring

Most Read
Demi Lovato's Album Poster Banned in UK for Likely Causing 'Serious Offence to Christians'
Music

Demi Lovato's Album Poster Banned in UK for Likely Causing 'Serious Offence to Christians'

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla Can't Stop Arguing in Music Video for 'On Wat U On'

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla Can't Stop Arguing in Music Video for 'On Wat U On'

Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean 'Broke' His Heart After Cheating Him Out of Song Credits

Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean 'Broke' His Heart After Cheating Him Out of Song Credits

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyonce and Drake Among Top iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Nominees

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyonce and Drake Among Top iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Nominees

Miley Cyrus Enjoys Herself in 'Flowers' Music Video as She Takes Ultimate Dig at Ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Enjoys Herself in 'Flowers' Music Video as She Takes Ultimate Dig at Ex Liam Hemsworth

Taeyang Shows That 'VIBE' in Much Anticipated Music Video Featuring BTS' Jimin

Taeyang Shows That 'VIBE' in Much Anticipated Music Video Featuring BTS' Jimin

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With First Live Performance of 'Anti-Hero' at The 1975 London Concert

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With First Live Performance of 'Anti-Hero' at The 1975 London Concert

Harry Styles and Wet Leg Dominate Nominations at 2023 Brit Awards

Harry Styles and Wet Leg Dominate Nominations at 2023 Brit Awards

Offset and Hit-Boy Link Up for New Song '2 LIVE'

Offset and Hit-Boy Link Up for New Song '2 LIVE'