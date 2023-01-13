 

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

In his book 'Spare', Harry claims that his father accused the Duchess of Cambridge of 'drawing attention away' from him and Camilla, now Queen Consort, and their charitable work.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry claims King Charles was jealous of the Princess of Wales' media coverage. The Duke of Sussex, also uses his memoir "Spare" to also say his father accused Catherine when she was the Duchess of Cambridge of "drawing attention away" from him and Camilla, now Queen Consort, and their charitable work.

Harry says in the book Charles controlled the "purse strings" when it came to his brother, and alleged William had started to be called "Work-shy Wills" when his wife Catherine announced she was expecting Princess Charlotte in 2014. Harry said in his autobiography, "(William) did as much as Pa wanted him to do, and sometimes that wasn't much, because Pa and Camilla didn't want Willy and Kate getting loads of publicity."

Harry adds Charles "scolded" William for him and his wife "drawing attention away from them (and) their causes." Harry recalled how his dad's press officer was allegedly left raging when the Duchess of Cambridge's team booked an engagement on the same day as one of Charles'.

He said Catherine was then instructed not to hold a tennis racquet at her engagement at a tennis club for photographers as "such a winning, fetching photo would undoubtedly wipe Pa and Camilla off the front pages."

Harry did not name Catherine's engagement, but Mail Online reported on Thursda, January 12, she visited the GSK Human Performance Lab in Brentford during the early stages of her second pregnancy. During her tour of the athletics centre she chose to watch the aspiring Olympics athletes train from the sides and completed four endurance tests of increasing difficulty by neuroscientist Barry O'Neill which involved her tapping coloured circles on a large screen. On the same day, King Charles visited the Arlington Gardens in Islington, which had undergone a £170 million renovation.

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'
