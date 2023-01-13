Lori Harvey Laughs Off Rumors Saying She Dated Diddy and His Son Justin

Instagram Celebrity

When sitting down with E! News, the model stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, who used to date Michael B. Jordan, also shuts down rumors suggesting she was a lesbian.

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey is so tired of misconceptions about her. When setting the record straight on her personal life, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey poked fun at rumors suggesting she once dated Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and his son Justin Combs.

"It's so funny, because I'm so quiet, there's been so many stories that have been made up about me," the 25-year-old shared when sitting down with E! News. "I've seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody and you have like, this whole relationship. And I'll see the guy and I'm like, I've actually never met him before."

"Like, full-blown stories I've heard, I've dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true," the entrepreneur continued. "I've even heard that I'm a lesbian at one point. So, you know, there's been a lot of different things. A lot of stories, lot of misconceptions. I think they're hilarious. I love the stories."

Lori famously dated Michael B. Jordan for more than a year, but they called it quits in June 2022. Since then, she has been linked to a string of famous guys, including John Boyega, Jonathan Majors and Damson Idris. It was also unveiled that she was spotted hanging out with her ex Future in Miami in November.

In December, Media Take Out reported that Lori makes all men sign an iron-clad nondisclosure agreement before she even considers anything romantic between them. "Lori makes [all the men] sign an NDA to make sure that whatever they talk about is personal and confidential," a friend of the socialite said.

The friend spilled that the contract stops any potential suitor from sharing any photos or messages that they exchange. It also prohibits them from "saving any screens captures of their discussions or communications, including any video conferences."

The men are faced with some pretty serious consequences if they violate the agreement. "There is a million dollar penalty if the agreement is violated," the source claimed.

