 

Kanye West Spotted Dining With Mystery Blonde in Beverly Hills

Cover Images/Elder Ordonez
The 'N***as in Paris' rapper sparks dating rumors with a mystery blonde after more than a month after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children together.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Kanye West is no longer a single man. The "N***as in Paris" hitmaker was spotted dining with a mystery blonde at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Monday afternoon, January 9.

In a photo taken by TMZ, the 45-year-old and his rumored new fling were seen having a chat while enjoying their meal. According to the outlet, it was the same woman the emcee was seen with earlier this week.

At that time, the alleged couple was caught entering the hotel together. In an image, the Yeezy designer was seen driving around his Maybach in Beverly Hills while his new female companion was sitting in the passenger seat next to him.

Kanye previously became trending on Twitter as he appeared in public for the first time in weeks. He was spotted out and about amid reports that he was missing. In one image, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian could be seen donning a green jacket, a baseball cap and jeans at the chapel while seemingly having a conversation with two other men.

"Kanye West NOT missing However eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumours The Donda rapper donned a green jacket a baseball cap, and jeans, while having an conversation at the chapel," a fan account tweeted alongside the picture.

Ye's public appearance arrived after his former business manager Thomas St. John claimed in a court hearing that he had not been able to find Ye for weeks. Thomas, who is suing the rapper for breach of contract, claimed that he wasn't able to contact the rapper for a while.

In his $4.5 million lawsuit, Thomas stated that Ye hired him to be the Chief Marketing Officer of Donda with $300,000/month salary. He eventually signed an 18-month contract, but Ye allegedly stopped paying him.

