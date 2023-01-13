 

Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean 'Broke' His Heart After Cheating Him Out of Song Credits

Quentin explains that he and Sean used to text almost every day, but the emcee allegedly changed after he won an award at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards for 'Blessings'.

AceShowbiz - Quentin Miller has gotten candid about his unpleasant experience working with Big Sean. The producer claimed the "I Don't F**k With You" hitmaker broke his heart after the rapper cheated him out of song credits.

Quentin brought up the allegations when speaking to VladTV. "Big Sean, man, that really broke my heart. My first time meeting Big Sean was with the 'Blessings' song way back in the day, and I remember meeting him in the studio with Drake," he said. "So when I get to working with Sean on this last project, What You Expect with Hit-Boy, I'm part of three songs. There's only six songs on there."

Quentin went on to explain that he and Sean used to text almost every day, but the emcee allegedly changed after he won an award at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards for "Blessings". Quentin stated, "Maybe like two weeks, a week before the album drops, he's just not responding to me at all."

"Then, like a week before I'm in the studio with Hit-Boy, I just randomly hear in a conversation with Hit, 'Yeah, the album drop next week,' " he recalled. "I'm like, 'Wait, what? I didn't even know.' "

"So then I start hitting them, and then I'm getting texts from [Sean's] manager. Now I'm only talking to his manager. I'm like, 'Well, what happened?' Then the s**t come out, we still ain't signing the paperwork or nothing," Quentin further elaborated. "My name was not on the credits for like the first three months."

"So I'm blowing them up. I'm like, 'Yo, what's up, man?' 'Cause I didn't know he was doing the ghostwriter thing - because if that was the case, I would have asked for some cash. And they're like, 'Nah, man it's just until we get all the paperwork, we can't get the credits, we can't get everybody's name on the credits.' "

According to Quentin, Sean's other contributors were listed on the album. Though he initially fight for his publishing and proper credit, Quentin decided that he wanted no part of the project.

