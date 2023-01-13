 

Yung Bleu Bares His Stomach After Weight Loss

Yung Bleu Bares His Stomach After Weight Loss
Celebrity

Admitting that he 'was always insecure about [his] body' in a candid Instagram post, the Mobile rapper declares that he wants to 'be the healthiest version of [himself]' now.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Yung Bleu has celebrated his latest achievement. After going through a weight loss journey, the "You're Mines Still" hitmaker took to social media to show off his new physique.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old shared a before-and-after mirror selfie in which he was flaunting his stomach. He began his caption, "So far I've lost 3 whole inches off my waist and stomach and gained so much muscle definition. and my abs starting come through. Lol shid I never even thought I had abs . Anything i start on I strive to put my all into it."

"Alotta folks may not understand we're I came from because I never took off my shirt . Honestly because I was always insecure about my body . I was bad built in my opinion," the Mobile native added. "No Surgery straight hard work ! taking the hard route ! I'm still not were I wanna be but I'm showing my fans the whole journey I wanna be the healthiest version of myself."

Bleu went on to detail, "And overall working out with my boy @jayfit23_ has made my mind stronger. It made me more disciplined also . I don't drink . I watch my calories . I drink water ! . I want to give y'all the best of me. my family the best of me . so I appreciate everybody who be sending me uplifting messages." He then concluded, "My journey far from complete but this motivate me and make me feel great."

The post arrived after Bleu dropped his latest album, "Tantra", in November 2022. The project boasts guest appearances from big artists like Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland as well as Lil Wayne.

