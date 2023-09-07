Yung Bleu Roasted for Sending Public Apology to Wife Instead of Calling Her Amid Cheating Accusation

Instagram Celebrity

The 'You're Mines Still' hitmaker expresses his remorse on social media after his wife, Tiemeria, threatens to divorce the rapper/singer for bringing a woman with him on a private jet.

Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Yung Bleu got roasted on the Internet as he tried to save his marriage to Tiemeria amid a cheating allegation. The rapper/singer got called out by many online users for issuing a public apology to his wife instead of calling her.

The 29-year-old expressed his remorse via X, formerly Twitter. "I would like to publicly apologize to my wife," he first penned. "I will never get on the internet and bash you no matter what you say out of hurt. Your such a good woman. Solid. Rare. and I love and appreciate you."

"It's alot that this industry bring. Its a fast life. And Sometimes as men we fall short of what's right! But I'll never be stupid enough to lose what's best for me! Hope this message reaches you somehow," he added. "Giving everything else to God from here back to the music and enjoying the love of my fans on tour! Family over everything [flexed bicep emoji]."

The post was then re-shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, and that's where people came against Bleu. "N***a could've called his wife and told her this," one user argued, while another echoed, " 'Hope this message reaches you somehow' n***a its your wife. Call her. Doing all this internet s**t." A third added, "He hopes the message reaches his wife. He in a relationship by himself."

Bleu's wife, Tiemeria, threatened to divorce him earlier this month after a woman claimed the rapper flew her out. The said woman brought up her claim in a TikTok video, saying that the musician reached out to her after seeing a viral video of her showing off her extra-long tongue. However, she said she ditched him after discovering he was "a weirdo."

The woman, who goes by Tenom on TikTok, said Blue brought her with him on a private jet but he never talked to her during the flight. After landing, they got into a car with five other men but he didn't introduce her to anyone in his group. Tenom also attached several receipts in the clip.

Tiemeria then addressed the claim on Instagram Story, declaring that she kicked the "You're Mines Still" hitmaker out of their home. She added, "This b***h is not lying on you at all... She got so many muthaf**kin' receipts."

Tiemeria then noted that she would not be chasing after her spouse and would not allow him to return to their marital home. "I hope Boosie come get your muthaf**kin' a**... He ain't got no car keys he ain't got no house keys, he can't get in this muthaf**ka," she fumed. "So, he going to be outside tonight unless one of you b***hes come get him."

