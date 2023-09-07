 

Yung Bleu Roasted for Sending Public Apology to Wife Instead of Calling Her Amid Cheating Accusation

Yung Bleu Roasted for Sending Public Apology to Wife Instead of Calling Her Amid Cheating Accusation
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'You're Mines Still' hitmaker expresses his remorse on social media after his wife, Tiemeria, threatens to divorce the rapper/singer for bringing a woman with him on a private jet.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Yung Bleu got roasted on the Internet as he tried to save his marriage to Tiemeria amid a cheating allegation. The rapper/singer got called out by many online users for issuing a public apology to his wife instead of calling her.

The 29-year-old expressed his remorse via X, formerly Twitter. "I would like to publicly apologize to my wife," he first penned. "I will never get on the internet and bash you no matter what you say out of hurt. Your such a good woman. Solid. Rare. and I love and appreciate you."

"It's alot that this industry bring. Its a fast life. And Sometimes as men we fall short of what's right! But I'll never be stupid enough to lose what's best for me! Hope this message reaches you somehow," he added. "Giving everything else to God from here back to the music and enjoying the love of my fans on tour! Family over everything [flexed bicep emoji]."

  Editors' Pick

The post was then re-shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, and that's where people came against Bleu. "N***a could've called his wife and told her this," one user argued, while another echoed, " 'Hope this message reaches you somehow' n***a its your wife. Call her. Doing all this internet s**t." A third added, "He hopes the message reaches his wife. He in a relationship by himself."

Bleu's wife, Tiemeria, threatened to divorce him earlier this month after a woman claimed the rapper flew her out. The said woman brought up her claim in a TikTok video, saying that the musician reached out to her after seeing a viral video of her showing off her extra-long tongue. However, she said she ditched him after discovering he was "a weirdo."

The woman, who goes by Tenom on TikTok, said Blue brought her with him on a private jet but he never talked to her during the flight. After landing, they got into a car with five other men but he didn't introduce her to anyone in his group. Tenom also attached several receipts in the clip.

Tiemeria then addressed the claim on Instagram Story, declaring that she kicked the "You're Mines Still" hitmaker out of their home. She added, "This b***h is not lying on you at all... She got so many muthaf**kin' receipts."

Tiemeria then noted that she would not be chasing after her spouse and would not allow him to return to their marital home. "I hope Boosie come get your muthaf**kin' a**... He ain't got no car keys he ain't got no house keys, he can't get in this muthaf**ka," she fumed. "So, he going to be outside tonight unless one of you b***hes come get him."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Vic Mensa Marks Two Years of Sobriety With Reflective Post

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X
Related Posts
Yung Bleu's Wife Threatens to Divorce Him After a Woman Claims He Flew Her Out

Yung Bleu's Wife Threatens to Divorce Him After a Woman Claims He Flew Her Out

Yung Bleu Bares His Stomach After Weight Loss

Yung Bleu Bares His Stomach After Weight Loss

Yung Bleu Details 'Crazy' Experience Working With Nicki Minaj: She 'Cussed Me Out'

Yung Bleu Details 'Crazy' Experience Working With Nicki Minaj: She 'Cussed Me Out'

Yung Bleu Reacts After Facing Criticism for Sampling DMX's Song 'How's It Goin' Down'

Yung Bleu Reacts After Facing Criticism for Sampling DMX's Song 'How's It Goin' Down'

Latest News
Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X
  • Sep 07, 2023

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Emma Thompson's Dream Prompts Her Relocation to Venice
  • Sep 07, 2023

Emma Thompson's Dream Prompts Her Relocation to Venice

Yung Bleu Roasted for Sending Public Apology to Wife Instead of Calling Her Amid Cheating Accusation
  • Sep 07, 2023

Yung Bleu Roasted for Sending Public Apology to Wife Instead of Calling Her Amid Cheating Accusation

Arrest Warrant Issued for Drew Barrymore's Alleged Stalker
  • Sep 07, 2023

Arrest Warrant Issued for Drew Barrymore's Alleged Stalker

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit
  • Sep 07, 2023

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

Miley Cyrus Recalls Going Back to Work One Day After Her House Burned Down
  • Sep 07, 2023

Miley Cyrus Recalls Going Back to Work One Day After Her House Burned Down

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Moves Into Luxury Montecito Home After Losing Child Support Battle

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Moves Into Luxury Montecito Home After Losing Child Support Battle

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance