 

Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He's Not Interested in Ending Benny the Butcher Feud

Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He's Not Interested in Ending Benny the Butcher Feud
Instagram
Celebrity

When speaking to XXL, the 40-year-old rapper emphasizes that he doesn't 'care enough to solve a beef with a rapper' because he's 'so far removed from that bulls**t in the streets.'

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Freddie Gibbs has no problem feuding with fellow hip-hop artists. In a new interview, the "Built for This" emcee explained why he's not interested in squashing his beef with Benny the Butcher.

"Probably not," the 40-year-old told XXL when asked if he'll ever bury the hatchet. "Just because I feel like I'm not on the level of that ghetto rap beef s**t. I don't care enough to solve a beef with a rapper. I don't care enough. I don't care about rappers enough. I don't care about the rap game and what they think about me. I'll let them care about that."

"I'm so far removed from that bulls**t in the streets. I'm about to be an esteemed actor and a mogul. I couldn't care less about any of that stupid s**t," he added. "To me, those guys are like comedy. I make jokes of these guys like that. And that's why guys like that want to fight because they a joke to me. I don't even take guys like that serious."

Freddie went on to emphasize, "So, I don't care to squash no beef with nobody. You could hate me forever, and that's fine with me because you insignificant. In general, with anybody." He then concluded, "I mean that for any rapper."

  Editors' Pick

Freddie and Benny began feuding in March 2022 after the latter claimed that Freddie "begged" him to do an album together. "How can u hate on a n***a u begged to do an album with…TT4 OUT NOW !!!" Benny tweeted at that time.

It didn't sit well with Freddie, who later penned on Instagram Story, "N***az whole marketing plan for their album is to beef with Freddie Gibbs. That's cute." He continued, "If you opened up for me before just be grateful."

"Next time just get the Drake verse cleared and u ain't gotta do all this for promo. I'm out," the emcee, born Fredrick Jamel Tipton, penned in a follow-up post. "Why would I beg a n***a to work with em when he do less than me?"

Freddie also responded to Benny's statement that read, "[Working with Freddie Gibbs] came and went to be honest with you." Addressing the remark, Freddie said in an Instagram clip, "N***as said working with Freddie Gibbs came and went," while laughing.

"I know some other s**t that came and went, too, n***a... Just keep my name out y'all mouth when you talking to people who doing interviews and s**t," he argued. "Just say, 'next question, man. I don't want to talk about that n***a, man.' Just say next motherf**king question, for real."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Yung Bleu Bares His Stomach After Weight Loss

Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole Says Her 'Today' Gig Is Canceled Amid Legal Issue

Related Posts
Freddie Gibbs Reacts After Benny the Butcher Launches Explicit Pics of His Girlfriend

Freddie Gibbs Reacts After Benny the Butcher Launches Explicit Pics of His Girlfriend

Freddie Gibbs Assaulted and Robbed in Video of Massive Brawl in Buffalo

Freddie Gibbs Assaulted and Robbed in Video of Massive Brawl in Buffalo

Freddie Gibbs Declares He Doesn't 'Give a F**k' About Starting Beef With Everyone

Freddie Gibbs Declares He Doesn't 'Give a F**k' About Starting Beef With Everyone

Freddie Gibbs Quips He Saved Joe Rogan From Getting Beaten Up Following His N-Word Scandal

Freddie Gibbs Quips He Saved Joe Rogan From Getting Beaten Up Following His N-Word Scandal

Latest News
Kumail Nanjiani Says Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino Have 'Earned the Right' to Comment on MCU
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kumail Nanjiani Says Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino Have 'Earned the Right' to Comment on MCU

Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He's Not Interested in Ending Benny the Butcher Feud
  • Jan 13, 2023

Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He's Not Interested in Ending Benny the Butcher Feud

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual
  • Jan 13, 2023

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole Says Her 'Today' Gig Is Canceled Amid Legal Issue
  • Jan 13, 2023

Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole Says Her 'Today' Gig Is Canceled Amid Legal Issue

Yung Bleu Bares His Stomach After Weight Loss
  • Jan 13, 2023

Yung Bleu Bares His Stomach After Weight Loss

Most Read
Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'
Celebrity

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour