Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He's Not Interested in Ending Benny the Butcher Feud

When speaking to XXL, the 40-year-old rapper emphasizes that he doesn't 'care enough to solve a beef with a rapper' because he's 'so far removed from that bulls**t in the streets.'

Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Freddie Gibbs has no problem feuding with fellow hip-hop artists. In a new interview, the "Built for This" emcee explained why he's not interested in squashing his beef with Benny the Butcher.

"Probably not," the 40-year-old told XXL when asked if he'll ever bury the hatchet. "Just because I feel like I'm not on the level of that ghetto rap beef s**t. I don't care enough to solve a beef with a rapper. I don't care enough. I don't care about rappers enough. I don't care about the rap game and what they think about me. I'll let them care about that."

"I'm so far removed from that bulls**t in the streets. I'm about to be an esteemed actor and a mogul. I couldn't care less about any of that stupid s**t," he added. "To me, those guys are like comedy. I make jokes of these guys like that. And that's why guys like that want to fight because they a joke to me. I don't even take guys like that serious."

Freddie went on to emphasize, "So, I don't care to squash no beef with nobody. You could hate me forever, and that's fine with me because you insignificant. In general, with anybody." He then concluded, "I mean that for any rapper."

Freddie and Benny began feuding in March 2022 after the latter claimed that Freddie "begged" him to do an album together. "How can u hate on a n***a u begged to do an album with…TT4 OUT NOW !!!" Benny tweeted at that time.

It didn't sit well with Freddie, who later penned on Instagram Story, "N***az whole marketing plan for their album is to beef with Freddie Gibbs. That's cute." He continued, "If you opened up for me before just be grateful."

"Next time just get the Drake verse cleared and u ain't gotta do all this for promo. I'm out," the emcee, born Fredrick Jamel Tipton, penned in a follow-up post. "Why would I beg a n***a to work with em when he do less than me?"

Freddie also responded to Benny's statement that read, "[Working with Freddie Gibbs] came and went to be honest with you." Addressing the remark, Freddie said in an Instagram clip, "N***as said working with Freddie Gibbs came and went," while laughing.

"I know some other s**t that came and went, too, n***a... Just keep my name out y'all mouth when you talking to people who doing interviews and s**t," he argued. "Just say, 'next question, man. I don't want to talk about that n***a, man.' Just say next motherf**king question, for real."

