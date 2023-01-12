Samuel L. Jackson Gets Into 'Fight' With Longtime Wife at Theater Gala

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Movie

The Nick Fury in Marvel Cinematic Universe and his wife of 42 years, LaTanya Richardson, reportedly have a spat at the Theatre Communications Group gala where they're set to be honored.

AceShowbiz - Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson apparently had some behind-the-scenes drama during their recent public appearance together. The actor and his longtime spouse reportedly got into a fight while attending a theater gala earlier this week.

The Jacksons were set to be honored at the Theatre Communications Group gala on Monday night, January 9, but he ended up leaving early following an argument. They reportedly had a spat while in the press room, prompting Sam to leave.

A spy at the event told Page Six of the pair, "They apparently were in a fight when they arrived. They posed for pictures together and then the fight [went on]." Another eyewitness said the couple was in a tiff in the press room at the Edison Ballroom in Midtown and the "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actor seemed to be annoyed.

The first source noted that Sam exited the event before the couple was honored, and that "LaTanya accepted solo." An event organizer, however, insisted that he was never meant to stay for the whole thing anyway. Vanessa Williams was on hand to present the award that night.

Explaining Samuel's absence during the award presentation, a rep for the gala said, "As the top-billed star of 'The Piano Lesson', Mr. Jackson is extraordinarily cautious about the risk putting the production in jeopardy by exposing himself to COVID-19. Ms. Jackson accepted on behalf of both she and her husband simply to minimize his risk of exposure."

"Mr. Jackson had only ever planned on doing photos and then leaving, as everyone involved with planning the event knew in advance," the spokesman added. "It was a magical evening, and they helped raise a record haul of more than $300,000 to support TCG's mission of creating a more just and equitable theater ecology."

It's unclear what caused the reported argument between the couple in the first place. Things looked okay between the two when they posed together on the red carpet, with both of them flashing a smile while the 74-year-old actor was placing his hand on his wife's shoulder.

Sam and LaTanya, who is an actress and producer, have been married since 1980. They have a daughter named Zoe, who was born in 1982.

