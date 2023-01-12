Milly Alcock Seemingly Reacts to Her Viral Drunk Behavior at Golden Globes

NBC/Rich Polk Celebrity

When 'House of the Dragon' executive producer Miguel Sapochnik delivers a speech for winning Best Drama Series, the actress appears tipsy as she clings onto co-star Emma D'Arcy onstage.

Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - While "House of the Dragon" had a victorious night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Milly Alcock stole the spotlight for another reason. The actress, who stars on the HBO hit series, went viral with her apparent drunk behavior at the January 10 ceremony.

After the "Game of Thrones" prequel series was announced as the winner of best drama series, Alcock joined executive producer Miguel Sapochnik and her co-star Emma D'Arcy onstage. But the 22-year-old apparently did not expect that they would've won that night as she seemingly had a little too much to drink.

When Sapochnik delivered his acceptance speech, Alcock could barely hold it together in the background. She giggled nonstop, putting her finger to her mouth and holding onto D'Arcy while giving some pretty wild expressions throughout Sapochnik's speech.

Twitter had a field day with the young Rhaenyra Targaryen depicter's behavior at the Golden Globes, calling it "so funny." One person reacted on Twitter, "Milly Alcock wasted at the golden globes is top tier."

"Milly Alcock drunk off her arse at the Golden Globes being my spirit animal is sending me," a second fan tweeted. Another remarked, "drunk milly alcock at the golden globes you will always be famous (ft. emma d'arcy)."

A fourth user tweeted, "Not that Milly Alcock drunk giggling video reaching 100k after less than 2 hours I know what yall are." Someone else gushed, "Milly Alcock is so drunk RN lmao I love her #GoldenGlobes."

Alcock herself has seemingly poked fun at her boozy night via her Instagram Story. She reposted someone's Story congratulating her on the show's win along with a photo of her giggling at Sapochnick and captioned it, "Ummmm."

Milly Alcock seemingly reacted to her viral Golden Globe behavior.

"House of the Dragon" received two nominations at the Golden Globes. In addition to the Best Television Series - Drama nod that it won, its star D'Arcy was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama, but lost the prize to Zendaya Coleman for her portrayal of Rue Bennet on HBO's "Euphoria".

You can share this post!