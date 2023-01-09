Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Will 'Always Remain Friends' After Splitting Again

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Speculations that the 'Kardashians' star and the 'Astroworld' artist, who share two children together, break up emerge as fans notice they were last seen together in November 2022.

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis's reconciliation didn't last long as they are reported to have split again. Even though their romance is allegedly over, a new report claims that the exes, who share two children together, will continue to be friends.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," an insider tells Us Weekly of the former couple. The source continues, "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."

Speculations that "The Kardashians" star and the "Astroworld" artist broke up emerged recently. Fans noticed that they were last seen together in November 2022, when they enjoyed a date night in Malibu. It was also noted that while they were celebrating Thanksgiving together, the pair decided to spend the New Year holiday separately.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took her and Scott's 4-year-old daughter Stormi on a New Year's getaway to Aspen, Colorado, with her friends Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin), Justin Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. The reality TV star also documented the vacay on her social media accounts as she shared a clip of herself and her little one sledding via her TikTok account on Sunday, January 1.

As for Travis, he was seen ringing in the new year in Miami. He was seen being surrounded by thousands of cheering fans and dozens of groupies.

MTO additionally claimed that the "Antidote" hitmaker has been calling himself single. A source allegedly close to the 31-year-old revealed, "It's different, because he's never called himself single before." The site also mentioned Deuxmoi's recent blind item which was about an "a/b list rapper and his on-off makeup mogul gf and mother of his two children" going "def OFF and not together anymore."

"They last celebrated Thanksgiving together as a fam but since then it's just been her and the two little ones spending Christmas and NYE together while the a/ b list rapper goes off doing his own thing," so the popular gossip blog further claimed. "It's been there routine since she first gave birth to their first child but the rumors of him cheating def set her off the edge and they haven't been the same since."

