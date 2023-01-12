Michael Flatley Is Recovering After Undergoing Surgery Amid Battle With 'Aggressive' Cancer

Instagram Celebrity

According to the 'Riverdance' star's team, the 64-year-old professional dancer is on the mend with the help of 'an excellent team of doctors' amid his health scares.

AceShowbiz - Michael Flatley has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer. The 64-year-old dancer's team has confirmed via Instagram that he's now recovering, with the help of "an excellent team of doctors," after having undergone surgery.

Alongside a black and white photo of Michael looking out from a beachfront, a statement read, "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you.[praying emoji] Teamlord (sic)"

The dancer, who found international stardom through his Irish dance shows "Riverdance", "Lord of the Dance", "Feet of Flames" and "Celtic Tiger Live", was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2003. Michael was successfully treated for skin cancer at the time, after the issue was first spotted by a viewer on MTV.

He previously said, "It was purely by chance that it was noticed. I had never even noticed it … it can be a frightening place to be". The dancer also addressed the issue in his 2006 autobiography, "Lord of the Dance: My Story".

Michael, whose shows have grossed more than $1 billion around the world, admitted that the health scare changed his entire outlook on life. He shared, "A scare like that makes you even more aware you need to live every moment while you can."

Michael's shows have played to more than 60 million people in 60 countries. However, he was forced to retire in 2016 due to pain in his spine, knee, foot and ribs.

