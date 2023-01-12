 

Jeremy Renner Faces 'a Long Road to Recovery' After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Faces 'a Long Road to Recovery' After Snowplow Accident
Despite his sister Kym Renner's recent positive update on the progress he's made over recent days, the 'Hawkeye' actor is aware that he still faces a difficult recovery.

  Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner faces "a long road to recovery." The 52-year-old actor is currently recovering in hospital after being crushed by a snowplow, and an insider has revealed that Jeremy has been "overwhelmed" by the support he's received since the accident.

The source told PEOPLE, "He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support." Despite this, Jeremy is aware that he still faces a difficult recovery, after he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

The Hollywood star, who is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel movies, underwent surgery after the accident, and he's subsequently been inundated with supportive messages from some of his showbiz pals, including Evangeline Lilly, Hailee Steinfeld and Chris Hemsworth.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Kym Renner, Jeremy's sister, recently revealed that she's been encouraged by the progress he's made over recent days. She shared, "We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals."

Kym and other members of the family are feeling optimistic about his recovery. However, she's also aware that there's still a long road ahead of him.

She said, "We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." Jeremy was injured when he tried to remove a stranded family member's car from the snow near his home.

"The Hurt Locker" star was struck by a snowplow and left "completely crushed" by the vehicle, according to a 911 call made after the incident. A doctor, who lived nearby, fixed a tourniquet to his leg until the actor was airlifted to hospital, where he was kept in an intensive care unit in a critical condition, before undergoing surgery on his injuries.

