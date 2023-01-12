Sunny Hostin Doesn't 'Feel Shame At All After' Having Breast Reduction and Liposuction

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The 'View' co-host says she decided to take the procedure after she got dressed for the White House Correspondents' Dinner, but he found out that her dress' bra didn't fit.

Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sunny Hostin has no problem opening up about getting plastic surgery. In a new interview, "The View" co-host said she doesn't "feel shame at all" after having a breast reduction and liposuction.

"I feel like a better version of myself... It was a health decision and a self-care decision, the 54-year-old told PEOPLE. "I thought I would feel shame, like, 'Oh my God, I'm doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.' But I don't feel shame at all."

"And I hope sharing my story will help more people," the TV host added. "If they're feeling so body-conscious, the way I was - they can do what they need to do to feel better."

Sunny claimed her struggles with body image grew after joining "The View" in 2016. "My waist was small, but my top was so big I would wear a minimizer bra and a sports bra or a binder all the time," she detailed. "Or I would get a very large dress, and then my stylist would put clips on the back of my dress so that everything would fit."

The mother of four decided to take the procedure after she got dressed for the White House Correspondents' Dinner. When zipping up her Toni Maticevski gown, Sunny was shocked to learn that the dress' bra didn't fit.

"I was crying," says Hostin, who wound up wrapping her chest in masking tape just to get by. "I sat there and didn't eat anything. I couldn't lift my hand because my boobs were going to fall out. [Musical group] Bell Biv DeVoe wanted to take a picture with me. I was like, 'Oh God, they're going to have these pictures of my boobs hanging out.' "

You can share this post!