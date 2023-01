Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Dies Suddenly at 78

Instagram Celebrity

According to a statement, the influential rock guitarist, shot to fame as part of the Yardbirds in the 60s, 'peacefully passed away' after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.

AceShowbiz - Jeff Beck had died at the age of 78. According to a statetemtn, the influential rock guitarist "peacefully passed away" on Tuesday, January 10, after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Posted his official Twitter page, the statement reads, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Beck shot to fame as part of the Yardbirds in the 60s. The legendary guitarist replaced Eric Clapton in the group, before he teamed up with Sir Rod Stewart to form the Jeff Beck Group. Beck's innovative approach to making music influenced a host of well-known artists during the 60s and beyond, including Sir Paul McCartney and Jimi Hendrix.

However, he later confessed that his pioneering use of feedback was actually developed by accident. He explained "That came as an accident. We played larger venues, around about '64-'65, and the PA was inadequate. So we cranked up the level and then found out that feedback would happen. I started using it because it was controllable - you could play tunes with it. I did this once at Staines Town Hall with the Yardbirds and afterwards, this guy says, 'You know that funny noise that wasn't supposed to be there? I'd keep that in if I were you.' So I said, 'It was deliberate mate. Go away'."

Beck actually put his career on hold in the 70s, after he fractured his skull in a car accident. But after returning to the music business, he took the decision to pursue a career as a solo artist. He recorded the album "Blow By Blow" with The Beatles producer George Martin, while he also collaborated with the likes of Nile Rodgers and Sir Mick Jagger. Beck won eight Grammy awards during his career and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

