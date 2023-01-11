Andrew Tate Remains in Jail After His Appeal Against Detention Gets Rejected

Celebrity

The former kickboxing champion will have to stay in Romanian prison while inquiry into his alleged human trafficking continues following rejection by a court over his appeal against detention.

AceShowbiz - Andrew Tate's appeal against his detention has been turned down by a Romanian court. The 36-year-old former kickboxer has been informed by the court in Bucharest that he must remain in custody in Romania while an investigation continues into alleged organised crime.

"I am very disappointed - the measure seems excessive to me," Eugen Vidineac, Tate's lawyer, told local media after the ruling was announced.

In December, the controversial influencer, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian female suspects were all arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group. They subsequently appealed against the seizure of belongings as well as the prolongation of their arrest warrants.

However, after their appeal was rejected, police will continue to hold the suspects for their full 30-day period. The suspects have previously denied any wrongdoing. Tate's lawyer has argued that there was "no evidence" to support the allegations made against him. He also claimed that the defence didn't have the opportunity to study the prosecution's case.

Speaking the Romanian news outlet Gandul, Vidineac said, "I will point this out from the beginning, that even up to the present moment, the criminal investigation file has not been made available to us to ensure the effective defence of our clients."

He added that there was not "a single piece of evidence, apart from the victim's statement, leading to the idea that a crime of rape was committed."

What's more, Vidineac suggested that the former sports star's social media persona wasn't reflective of his real-life self. Tate - who has described himself as a misogynist - has actually been banned from various platforms over the years because of his offensive remarks.

But in a videotaped interview, Vidineac asked, "Can intent on social media stand as evidence in a criminal prosecution case?"

