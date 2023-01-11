Pamela Anderson Stirs Debate With Unrecognizable Look in First Trailer for Netflix Documentary

Netflix Movie

The first trailer of 'Pamela, a Love Story' sees the former 'Baywatch' star revealing her motivation behind the project, saying she wants 'to take control' of the narrative 'for the first time.'

Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pamela Anderson received both praise and negative comments after a trailer for her Netflix documentary was released. The "Baywatch" actress has sparked debate with her incredibly unrecognizable look in the trailer of her tell-all documentary "Pamela, a Love Story".

The newly-released trailer of the miniseries about her infamous sex tape saw the 55-year-old baring her all. The footage also saw the blonde beauty flaunting her natural no-makeup look. Many fans were left in awe at how different she looks now from the height of her fame in the 1990s.

"Is that Pamela? What happened to her face?" one person commented, with another noting, "Wow. She looks so different without makeup." Someone else said, "I barely can recognize her here…it's sad to see what she's been through."

Others, in the meantime, applauded Pamela for embracing aging. "I applaud her 1000% for looking as she does at 55. I'd be thrilled to look that good with or without makeup. She's not overly nipped and tucked and still looks normal-not plastic," one fan gushed.

A different person slammed those who said Pamela looked unrecognizable as stating, "She still looks like Pam - I recognised here straight away. She just looks like Pam at 55 rather than 20, which is what you would expect." Another added, "She looks fine, she's 55 now. Comparing her to her 20's , of course, she's aged. We all age eventually, you can't stop it. With some makeup she would look even better, but I applaud her for being her natural self, nothing wrong with that."

Pamela created her Netflix documentary in order to take "control of the narrative for the first time." In the new trailer, she says, "I want to take control of the narrative for the first time. I didn't feel like I had a lot of respect. I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I'm not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them."

