Golden Globes 2023: 'Fabelmans' and 'Banshees' Best Picture Wins Round Up Full Movie Winner List

'The Fabelmans' beats the likes of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Elvis' in the drama category, while 'The Banshees of Inisherin' bests 'Babylon' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' among others in the musical or comedy category.

Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" won big at the recently wrapped 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Both movies took home the coveted prizes of Best Picture in drama and musical or comedy category respectively.

Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" edged out other strong contenders, including "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Elvis", "Tar" and "Top Gun: Maverick", for the Best Picture - Drama award. Spielberg was earlier honored as Best Director - Motion Picture at the January 10 ceremony.

As for "The Banshees of Inisherin", it won Best Picture - Musical or Comedy over "Babylon", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and "Triangle of Sadness". Martin McDonagh, who also directed the movie, won Best Screenplay for writing the script, while its lead actor Colin Farrell was named Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Not coming home empty handed was "Everything Everywhere All at Once", which bagged two awards through Michelle Yeoh's win as Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Ke Huy Quan's feat as Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

Austin Butler received an accolade for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in "Elvis", while Cate Blanchett won the female counterpart for her role in "Tar".

Angela Bassett won best supporting actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", with "Babylon", "RRR", "Pinocchio" and "Argentina, 1985" also taking an award each. Eddie Murphy was honored with Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ryan Murphy was presented with Carol Burnett Award.

The show, which was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, also handed out awards for the best in television, which can be seen here.

Full Movie Winners at the 80th Golden Globe Awards

