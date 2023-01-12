DGA Awards 2023 Nominations: Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh Vie for Top Movie Prize

Fresh off 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' big wins at the Golden Globes, the directors of both movies are pitted against each other in the main category for feature film.
The Directors Guild of America has revealed their choices for the contenders of the best directors in movie field. Making up the all-male list are Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh, who took home a Golden Globe Award each from the Tuesday, January 10 ceremony.
Fresh off "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" big wins at last night's event, the directors of both movies are once again pitted against each other in the main category for feature film. They were fighting for the best movie director prize at the 2023 Golden Globes, with Spielberg ending up taking the award.
Notably snubbed were James Cameron for "Avatar: The Way of Water" and Baz Luhrman for "Elvis". The guild also failed to recognize the works of some female directors such as Sarah Polley ("Women Talking"), Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Woman King"), Chinonye Chukwu ("Till") and Maria Schrader ("She Said").
In the first-time feature category, Charlotte Wells "Aftersun" is up for the prize, along with Alice Diop ("Saint Omer"), Audrey Diwan ("Happening"), John Patton Ford ("Emily the Criminal") and Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic ("Murina").
The Directors Guild previously announced its nominees for television, led by "Station Eleven" from HBO, "Severance" from Apple TV+ and "The Daily Show" from Comedy Central. The winners will all be announced in a ceremony which is set to take place on February 18 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
2023 Directors Guild of America Movie and TV Nominations
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film: