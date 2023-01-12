 

DGA Awards 2023 Nominations: Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh Vie for Top Movie Prize

Fresh off 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' big wins at the Golden Globes, the directors of both movies are pitted against each other in the main category for feature film.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Directors Guild of America has revealed their choices for the contenders of the best directors in movie field. Making up the all-male list are Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh, who took home a Golden Globe Award each from the Tuesday, January 10 ceremony.

Fresh off "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" big wins at last night's event, the directors of both movies are once again pitted against each other in the main category for feature film. They were fighting for the best movie director prize at the 2023 Golden Globes, with Spielberg ending up taking the award.

Now, they will be facing off against Todd Field ("TAR"), Joseph Kosinski ("Top Gun: Maverick") and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") for the coveted prize.

Notably snubbed were James Cameron for "Avatar: The Way of Water" and Baz Luhrman for "Elvis". The guild also failed to recognize the works of some female directors such as Sarah Polley ("Women Talking"), Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Woman King"), Chinonye Chukwu ("Till") and Maria Schrader ("She Said").

In the first-time feature category, Charlotte Wells "Aftersun" is up for the prize, along with Alice Diop ("Saint Omer"), Audrey Diwan ("Happening"), John Patton Ford ("Emily the Criminal") and Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic ("Murina").

The Directors Guild previously announced its nominees for television, led by "Station Eleven" from HBO, "Severance" from Apple TV+ and "The Daily Show" from Comedy Central. The winners will all be announced in a ceremony which is set to take place on February 18 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

2023 Directors Guild of America Movie and TV Nominations

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film:

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director:

  • Alice Diop, "Saint Omer" (Neon)
  • Audrey Diwan, "Happening" (IFC Films)
  • John Patton Ford, "Emily the Criminal" (Roadside Attractions/Vertical Entertainment)
  • Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, "Murina" (Kino Lorber)
  • Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun" (A24)

Drama Series

Comedy Series

  • Tim Burton, "Wednesday" – "Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe" (Netflix)
  • Bill Hader, "Barry" – "710N" (HBO)
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" – "How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?" (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Christopher Storer, "The Bear" – "Review" (Hulu)
  • Mike White, "The White Lotus" – "BYG" (HBO)

Movies for Television and Limited Series

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming)

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Specials)

  • Ian Berger, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy" (Comedy Central)
  • Hamish Hamilton, "Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022" (NBC)
  • James Merryman, "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter" (ABC)
  • Marcus Raboy, "Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart" (PBS)
  • Glenn P. Weiss, "The 75th Annual Tony Awards" (CBS)

Reality Programs

  • Joseph H. Guidry, "The Big Brunch" - "Carb Loading Brunch" (HBO Max)
  • Carrie Havel, "The Go Big Show" – "Only One Can Win" (TBS)
  • Rich Kim, "Lego Masters" – "Jurass-brick World" (FOX)
  • Michael Shea, "FBoy Island" – "Do You Like Cats?" (HBO Max)
  • Ben Simms, "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" – "Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica" (National Geographic Channel)

Children's Programs

  • Tim Federle, "Better Nate Than Ever" (Disney+)
  • Bonnie Hunt, "Amber Brown" – "I, Amber Brown" (Apple TV+)
  • Dean Israelite, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" – "The Tale of Room 13" (Nickelodeon)
  • Michael Lembeck, Snow Day The Musical" (Paramount+)
  • Anne Renton, "Best Foot Forward" – "Halloween" (Apple TV+)

Documentary

  • Sara Dosa, "Fire of Love" (National Geographic)
  • Matthew Heineman, "Retrograde" (Disney+)
  • Laura Poitras, "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (Neon)
  • Daniel Roher, "Navalny" (CNN/Warner Bros.)
  • Shaunak Sen, "All That Breathes" (HBO Documentary/Sideshow)

Commercials

  • Juan Cabral (MJZ)
  • Kim Gehrig (Somesuch, Inc.)
  • Craig Gillespie (MJZ)
  • David Shane (O Positive, LLC)
  • Ivan Zacharias (SMUGGLER)

