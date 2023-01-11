 

Golden Globes 2023: Evan Peters and 'House of the Dragon' Among Big TV Winners - See Full List

Netflix/HBO Max
TV

'Abbott Elementary', meanwhile, leads TV winners at this year's Golden Globes as the ABC series collects three victories, including the coveted Best Musical/Comedy Series award.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - The full winners of the 2023 Golden Globes, which was held on Tuesday, January 10 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, have been unveiled. At the event, Evan Peters snagged one of the coveted awards that night, winning the prize for Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture.

The "American Horror Story" actor was honored with the award, thanks to his portrayal of real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer on Netflix's controversial series "DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story". Thanking Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Netflix and series creator Ryan Murphy during his speech, Peters also showed gratitude to production and his fellow cast members.

"I wanna thank my family, friends and loved ones who helped pick me up when I fell and carry me to the finish line," he added. "And last and more importantly, I wanna thank everyone out there who watched the show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch. But I sincerely hope some good came out of it."

Jennifer Coolidge looked so enthusiast when she bagged the Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for her role on HBO Max's "The White Lotus". The "Legally Blonde" actress was bleeped multiple times during her hilarious speech that brought laughter to the audience.

Jennifer's win wasn't the only victory for "The White Lotus". The HBO Max series was then named as the winner of Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture. "Yellowstone" actor Kevin Costner also had one thing to celebrate that night. He took home the Best Television Actor - Drama Series award, thanks to his role of John Dutton, the owner of the Yellowstone Ranch.

Another big winner at the ceremony was ABC's "Abbott Elementary" and HBO's "House of the Dragon". The sitcom, created by star Quinta Brunson, took home the award for Best Musical/Comedy Series. This was Brunson's second award as she previously took the stage to receive Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series award. The win also made the show the leading TV winner at this year's Golden Globes as it collected 3 victories, including Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series for star Tyler James Williams.

As for the prequel series of award-winning "Game of Thrones", it was presented with Best Drama Series award. The medieval drama beat over AMC's "Better Call Saul", Netflix's "The Crown", Netflix's "Ozark" and AppleTV+'s "Severance".

See here for the full list of winners in the movie department.

Full winners of the 2023 Golden Globes in TV department:

