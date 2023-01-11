Golden Globes 2023: Cecil B. DeMille Honoree Eddie Murphy Takes a Jab at Will Smith in His Speech

NBC/Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

When accepting the special award, the 'Beverly Hills Cop' actor jokes that keeping the 'King Richard' star's wife's name out of his mouth is one of his keys to success.

AceShowbiz - Eddie Murphy couldn't help poking fun at Will Smith's Oscar slap when getting the spotlight at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Being presented with Cecil B. DeMille award, the actor/comedian made use of his comedic skills to share his secrets to success, which he claimed involved very little of Smith.

Murphy was introduced by Tracy Morgan, who credited him with inspiring him with his work in "Harlem Nights" and "Beverly Hills Cop" among other works. Jamie Lee Curtis also praised the "Dr. Dolittle" star, calling him one of the most charismatic people she's ever worked with and presenting him with the award for a "rewarding and creative" life.

When accepting the prize, Murphy thanked his kids, his agent and said he could stand up there until "they play the piano." He reflected on the special award, which he said "has been a long time in the making." He remarked, "I've been in show business for 46 years, and I've been in the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making."

The 61-year-old ended his speech with his blueprint for life. "I want to let you know there's a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. It's very simple, there's three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f**king mouth!" he said.

Murphy wasn't the only star poking fun at Smith at the January 10 event. Earlier at the show, host Jerrod Carmichael roasted the "Emancipation" actor for slapping Chris Rock at last year's Academy Awards.

"While we were on commercial, we actually presented Will Smith with the Rock Hudson award for best portrayal of masculinity on television," the 35-year-old said onstage. "So please give it up for Will Smith. Please! Please!"

He, however, was slammed for his witty remarks about the slap. One person said, "Hey @goldenglobes bringing up Will Smith was not only in poor taste but hope you got the memo by the solo clap of presenter. Still a hard pass. And the 'masculinity' reference was very offensive."

Another viewer added, "After #GoldenGlobes host #JerrodCarmichael delivered a scathing joke on Scientology, I wonder if #WillSmith jumped off his sofa & smacked the s**t out of his television." A third similarly warned the comedian, "Y'all better keep it cute about Will Smith before it gets nasty again #GoldenGlobes."

