Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 67-year-old actor isn't able to attend the award ceremony despite being nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his role as John Dutton III on 'Yellowstone'.

Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner is one of the celebrities who skipped the 2023 Golden Globes. Taking to his social media platform, the "Yellowstone" star revealed the real reasons why he wasn't able to attend the award ceremony.

On Tuesday, January 10, the 67-year-old actor, who's nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his role as John Dutton III on "Yellowstone", unveiled in an Instagram video that massive flooding in Southern California prevented him and his designer wife Christine Baumgartner from attending the event.

"Hi everyone, look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might've been turning to watch the golden globes. Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there," Kevin said to the camera as he stood outside. "Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. For the second time in five years, the freeways are flooded out…We couldn't get back to the house with the freeways closed. No one is sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes."

Kevin went on stressing that he and his wife had prepared for the event but something undesired happened. "Chris had a beautiful dress, and I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her and the people of 'Yellowstone', my castmates, directors…," he continued.

Kevin apologized to his fans once again as stating, "Just so sorry that I can't be there. I really wanted to, and I know how badly Chris wanted to support me." The "Waterworld" actor continued sharing, "She went out and bought me some gold, yellow, black, and silver balloons, so we're going to sit and watch on television and see what happens. But thank you for your support, and I'm really sorry to the Golden Globes and the International Press."

Over the past 48 hours, Southern California has been battered by powerful rainstorms that caused heavy flooding in some areas. The coastal community of Montecito in Santa Barbara County, home to celebrities including Prince Harry, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey, was ordered to evacuate on Monday.

Also skipping the award ceremony was Zendaya Coleman, who won Best Television Actress - Drama Series for her excellent portrayal of fan-favorite character Rue Bennett on "Euphoria". Jay Ellis, who presented the acclaimed award, explained why Zendaya was absence while accepting the award on her behalf. "She's busy, she's working, y'all," he said. "It's a good thing."



Kevin himself has been nominated for seven Golden Globes over his decades-long career. He won Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for his performance in 2013 and took home the Best Director trophy for his 1991 film "Dances with Wolves".

You can share this post!