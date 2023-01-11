Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Judge Judy isn't a fan of Prince Harry's explosive memoir "Spare". The host of "Judy Justice" weighed in on the tell-all book, in which the Duke of Sussex made several bombshell allegations against his British royal family members, including brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

In response to reports that the Institution were "outraged" by the book, Judy thought it was unsurprising. If anything, she revealed in the Tuesday, January 10 episode of "Good Morning America" that she would react the same.

"I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one," she said. "That's what I would feel and be really hurt."

The 80-year-old star, whose real name is Judy Sheindlin, also said that writing a book against your own family didn't seem to be the best idea. "I think anybody-anybody with a brain-would see that it's disingenuous," she explained. "It's biting the hand that fed you, it's unseemly."

Released on Tuesday, Harry's bombshell memoir "Spare" ranked No. 1 on Amazon's nonfiction bestseller list and Barnes & Noble's top 100 sellers on release day. It earned mixed responses from celebrities and fans alike as hashtag #ShutUpHarry began trending after excerpts from the book surfaced online.

In the 416-page tome, Harry explores his strained relationship with brother William and how he initially reacted his father King Charles III's second marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles. The book also sees Harry detailing tension between his wife Meghan Markle and Kate, including the infamous tearful drama over bridesmaid dress.

He reveals the fiery text messages between the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan. "Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy," Harry recalls what Kate told Meghan about her daughter Charlotte's dress. "She cried when she tried it on at home."

Harry shares that Meghan then replied, "Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?" However, Kate allegedly asked all the dresses to be "remade" and even discussed the issue with her own wedding designer, who agreed with her.

When Meghan asked if Kate was aware of the drama surrounding Meghan's father, the Duchess of Cambridge said that she was aware but still insisted that she wanted the dress issue to be solved immediately. A report claimed that the Princess of Wales is "outraged and hurt" by the allegations.

