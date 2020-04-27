 
 

Judge Judy Pays Tribute to Her TV Announcer Jerry Bishop Following His Death

WENN
Family court judge Judy Sheindlin pen a heartfelt tribute to remember her longtime announcer after the veteran radio host passed away due to heart disease.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Judge Judy" star Judy Sheindlin has paid tribute to TV announcer Jerry Bishop after he passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 aged 84.

Sources from the show tell TMZ.com Bishop died of heart disease and Judy remembered her longtime announcer in a statement honouring him.

"Jerry Bishop has been the voice of our program for 24 years," she said. "Everybody loved him. He had a golden heart and generous spirit. I adored him and will miss him."

Jerry has served as the announcer for "Judge Judy" since its first season way back in 1994 and his career spanned thousands of episodes.

He was also a veteran Los Angeles radio host and interviewed numerous stars on his shows, including Frank Sinatra, Steve McQueen, and Natalie Wood.

Jerry also lent his voice to commercials and did some voiceover work, including 15 years as the voice of Disney Channel.

