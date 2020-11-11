 
 

Judge Judy Insists on Pushing Back Retirement Despite Old Age

Judge Judy Insists on Pushing Back Retirement Despite Old Age
Celebrity

The 78-year-old TV judge has no plan to retire anytime soon because she doesn't know what to do if she stops working as she says, 'I don't have hobbies.'

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Judge Judy" star Judy Sheindlin can't see herself retiring because she "doesn't have hobbies" and she "enjoys working" too much.

The TV icon is stepping down from her hit CBS series after almost 28 years and 25 seasons, with the star telling the New York Post's Page Six column, "Perfect time is leaving on top at the 25 number. You can’t stay at the party too long."

However, she won't be absent from screens entirely, with the 78-year-old beginning her new series "Judy Justice" in December. Details of the show have yet to be confirmed, but it's set to air on Amazon Prime Video from December (20).

  See also...

"Some details are iffy because Covid makes production cumbersome," the star explains. "It will be on Amazon. Why Amazon? Because they run everything. They have resources. Great attitude.

"We'll shoot in LA. My sense is the audience can take a little more of me, so I'll deliver 120 episodes," she adds. "Program, characters, the set, everything will be different. Me, the same. Me always in the middle chair. Governing by committee is not my strong suit. And unless the audience wants to see me in a two-piece bathing suit, I'll wear a robe. Different colour. Maybe eggplant colour."

Explaining what compelled her to continue working as she approaches 80, Judy insists, "I didn't want to retire. I don't have hobbies. I enjoy working. Another thing. It's streaming. On a rainy weekend, with enough vodka, I can download me anytime."

You can share this post!

Travis Scott Gives Rare Handcrafted Action Figure to Young Cancer Patient

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss
Related Posts
Judge Judy Pays Tribute to Her TV Announcer Jerry Bishop Following His Death

Judge Judy Pays Tribute to Her TV Announcer Jerry Bishop Following His Death

Judge Judy Confirms End of TV Show After 25 Seasons

Judge Judy Confirms End of TV Show After 25 Seasons

Judge Judy Named Forbes' Highest-Paid TV Host in 2018

Judge Judy Named Forbes' Highest-Paid TV Host in 2018

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks