 

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

Associated Press
In his explosive memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex elaborates on the tension between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge over the bridesmaid dress for Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton is reportedly very upset after Prince Harry detailed the tension between her and his wife Meghan Markle in his bombshell memoir "Spare". According to a royal expert, the Princess of Wales is "outraged and hurt."

Tom Bower, who wrote "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", tells Page Six that the attacks against Kate were "grotesquely gutter" and "disgraceful." He continues, "The deception of Harry at the Queen's funeral knowing what he'd written about Kate and William and his father, without giving a hint of what was to come, it's just unbelievable."

Tom also notes that the Duchess of Sussex may also have a tell-all book in the works. "This is the way they're going to make their money for some time now," he adds.

In "Spare", which is set to be released on Tuesday, January 10, Harry writes about the frosty relationship between the sister-in-laws. He also details the infamous feud over bridesmaid dresses as he reveals the fiery text messages between the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan.

"Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy," Harry recalls what Kate told Meghan about her daughter Charlotte's dress. "She cried when she tried it on at home."

According to Harry, Meghan then replied, "Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?" Instead of agreeing to alterations, Kate allegedly asked all the dresses to be "remade" and even discussed the issue with her own wedding designer, who agreed with her.

Harry adds, "Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father," referring to the drama surrounding the former "Suits" actress' father Thomas. "Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!"

Harry also claims that the wife of Prince William was having "problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It went back and forth." Meghan allegedly responded, "I'm not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn't fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He's been waiting all day," to which Kate reportedly replied, "Fine." Harry then shares that he found Meghan sobbing "on the floor" of their home.

In addition to that, Harry says that Meghan was reprimanded after she told Kate, who had just given birth to Prince Louis, that she "must have baby brains because of her hormones" amid a tiff. It was also said that Kate wasn't happy when Meghan asked to borrow her lip gloss before the Fab Four appeared at Royal Foundation Forum in 2018.

"Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube," Harry writes in his book. "Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced."

