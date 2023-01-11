 

Jeremy Renner's Family 'Thrilled' by His Progress Following Snowplow Accident

While the 'Hawkeye' actor's sister Kym and other members of the family are feeling optimistic about the actor's recovery, she's also aware that there's still a long road ahead of him.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner's family are "thrilled with his progress." The "Hawkeye" actor is currently recovering in hospital after being crushed by a snowplow and Kym Renner, Jeremy's sister, has revealed that she's been encouraged by the progress he's made over recent days.

She told PEOPLE, "We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around." She added, "He is crushing all the progress goals."

While Kym and other members of the family are feeling optimistic about his recovery, she's also aware that there's still a long road ahead of him. She said, "We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead".

Similarly, Colin Farrell recently revealed that Jeremy is "doing well" as he continues his recovery. The Hollywood star confirmed that he'd been in touch with the 52-year-old actor after he was airlifted to hospital for surgery. Colin said, "Yeah, I've been in touch. He's doing good, I believe. All prayers are with him."

Meanwhile, Jeremy recently paid tribute to the medical team who have been looking after him. The actor, who is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel movies, shared a photo on Instagram of himself in his hospital bed, with a number of medical professionals standing around him.

Jeremy captioned the photo, "Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey". Jeremy was injured when he tried to remove a stranded family member's car from the snow near his home.

"The Hurt Locker" star was struck by a snowplough and left "completely crushed" by the vehicle, according to a 911 call made after the incident. A doctor - who lived nearby - fixed a tourniquet to his leg, which was bleeding heavily, until the actor was airlifted to hospital, where he was kept in an intensive care unit in a critical condition. He subsequently underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

