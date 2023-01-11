Donell Jones Escapes Injury in Car Accident After Falling Asleep While Driving

Instagram Celebrity

Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donell Jones escaped unharmed after being involved in a car accident. Revealing that he had crashed his Mercedes-Benz into a ditch after falling asleep while driving, the "U Know What's Up" hitmaker informed his online devotees that he didn't suffer any injuries.

The 49-year-old shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday, January 10. Posting some pictures of his silver car stranded in a ditch by the side of the road, he wrote, "I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch.. I walk away with no injuries but I learned a valuable lesson, That if you're tired just park the car cause this could've been bad."

"I know that I am truly protected but I needed this experience," the Chicago-born artist continued. "Thank you God for wrapping your arms around me as you have always done… My love and loyalty is to you."

The post has since been flooded with supportive messages from his pals, including Da Brat, Jacquees, D-Nice, David Banner and Lyfe Jennings, "Dam yo. Im glad you're ok," Da Brat replied, while D-Nice noted, "Bro. Glad you're ok."

This arrived nearly one year after Donell left fans concerned over his well-being. On March 29, he informed his Instagram followers, "I know I don't show it but I'm dealing with a lot [of] pain... Sometimes I wonder……WHY ME! Father God send me [a] sign."

Donell included a quote that read, "Pain is part of the process," in his post. However, the singer, who's best known for his cover of Stevie Wonder's "Knocks Me Off My Feet", didn't provide any details about his pain.

