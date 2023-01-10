 

Lil Nas X Subtly Hints He's Bisexual After Announcing He Had a Son

Late last month, the 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' hitmaker surprised his fans by announcing that he's a parent to a son and sharing the photo of the little boy.

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X has gotten candid about his sexuality. Taking to his social media account, the "That's What I Want" hitmaker, who came out as gay on the last day of Pride Month in 2019, subtly hinted that he identifies himself as bisexual.

On Monday, January 9, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker asked his fans via Twitter how they'd feel if he explored another side of his sexuality. "Be fr [for real] would y'all be mad at me if i thought i was a little bisexual," he first wrote.

Nas X then followed that up by retweeting an NSFW meme one of his fans shared in response to the question. The meme read, "Better eat your girl p***y before her gay friends do it, f****ts bi AF these days."

His subtle confession was quick to send his fans into a frenzy, with many cheering on him. "we celebrating," one fan replied to the 23-year-old star's post, adding a GIF of some students happily dancing in the class. Another fan said, "I'd love you even more." A different person quipped, "I knew you couldn't resist titties forever. Nobody can. Titties are portals to another universe."

Nas X's post came after the musician trolled fans by revealing that he's a parent to a son. Late last month, the Grammy Award-winning musician dropped the surprise baby news via Instagram Story. At the time, he shared a photo of a baby boy, posing with a plush toy that's almost his size.

Nas X later clarified exactly what he meant by that announcement. "yes I have a son and I'm no longer gonna hide him from this cruel world," the "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" crooner wrote. He even added a supposed throwback photo of the boy, when he was newly-born on September 27, 2021.

