 

Keke Palmer's BF Darius Dalton Unleashes Sweet Ultrasound Photo of Their Unborn Baby

The 28-year-old fitness trainer shared the snap along with other pictures of himself and an image that shows him cradling his actress girlfriend as they passionately shared a kiss.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer's boyfriend is clearly excited to welcome their first child together. When sharing a reflective post on Instagram as he kicked off 2023, Darius Dalton treated fans to a sweet ultrasound photo of their unborn baby.

The 28-year-old shared the snap along with other pictures of himself on Tuesday, January 3. There was also a photo of him cradling his girlfriend as they passionately shared a kiss. In the caption, he gushed, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family."

Keke confirmed her pregnancy on "Saturday Night Live" by revealing her burgeoning bump. "There's some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight - I am!" she said during her opening monologue in early December.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" the actress further raved. "But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

Darius later took to Instagram to tease the baby's due date. Alongside a photo of his the "Hustlers" actress, the fitness trainer simply penned, "2023," adding a red heart emoji.

As for the "Nope" star, she hinted earlier this week that she's having a baby girl. "It kills me when guys are disappointed that they are having a girl, like they aren't the reason for that genetic outcome lmao. Also, baby girls are a blessing," she wrote on Twitter before walking on a red carpet at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

