Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

After picture of him attending a church recently hit the web, the 42-year-old 'Donda' artist is now photographed hanging out with a mystery woman in Beverly Hills.

Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is doing just fine despite the "missing" rumors. After picture of him attending a church recently hit the web, the "Donda" artist was photographed hanging out with a mystery woman on Sunday, January 8.

In a picture obtained by TMZ, the Yeezy designer was seen driving around his Maybach in Beverly Hills. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian wasn't alone though, as a new female companion was seen sitting in the passenger seat next to him during the fun outing.

While the blonde beauty's identity is currently unknown, the pair looked close. They were snapped walking hand-in-hand as they entered the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

The new pictures arrived after the "Gold Digger" spitter became a trending Twitter topic as he appeared in public for the first time in weeks. He was spotted out and about amid reports that he was missing. In a photo that went around, Ye could be seen donning a green jacket, a baseball cap and jeans at the chapel while seemingly having a conversation with two other men.

"Kanye West NOT missing However eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumours The Donda rapper donned a green jacket a baseball cap, and jeans, while having an conversation at the chapel," a fan account tweeted alongside the picture.

Ye's public appearance arrived after his former business manager Thomas St. John claimed in a court hearing that he had not been able to find Ye for weeks. Thomas, who sued Ye for breach of contract, claimed that he wasn't able to contact the rapper for a while.

Fans, however, accused Thomas of spreading "fake news" with the allegations. Some of them believed that the embattled star simply chose to ignore his calls due to the lawsuit.

In his $4.5 million lawsuit, Thomas stated that Ye hired him to be the Chief Marketing Officer of Donda with $300,000/month salary. He eventually signed a 18-month contract, but Ye allegedly stopped paying him.

You can share this post!