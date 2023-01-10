 

Miley Cyrus Sings New Single That Samples Bruno Mars' Song in Naked Shower Video

Cover Images/Instagram/Media Punch/INSTARimages
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker makes use of her social media account to share sultry footage of her belting out her new track 'Flowers' in the shower ahead of its release.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is reminding her fans that she's got new music on the way. The "Party in the U.S.A." singer is not letting fans forget by posting a new naked video of her singing her new single "Flowers" in the shower.

On Monday, January 9, the 30-year-old pop star turned to her Instagram to share a revealing glimpse at her new track. In the footage, she could be seen under a cascade of water singing acapella, while running her hands through her wet hair and caressing her arms and side. "FLOWERS," Miley captioned the video, with release times for different parts of the world. "SYDNEY FRI JAN 13 @ 11AM, LONDON FRI JAN 13 @ 12AM, NYC THURS JAN 12 @ 7PM, LA THURS JAN 12 @ 4PM."

"I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah/ Some things you don't understand," Miley sings. "But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

It appears that Miley's new single samples Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man". In the song, Bruno croons, "I hope he buys you flowers/ I hope he holds your hand/ Give you all his hours/ When he has the chance."

Andrew Wyatt, who has worked with Miley on her "Plastic Hearts" album and on her songs "Mother's Daughter" and "Slide Away", is also credited as a composer of Bruno's 2012 hit song.

The clip came just four days after Miley dropped a tantalizing image from her album art. In the photo, posted to Instagram on January 5, Miley dangled precariously from a trapeze while rocking a black cutout halter swimsuit and a chic pair of sunglasses. Most notably, she wore a pair of black stiletto slingback heels for the snap. "ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10," she captioned the post.

Upon learning of the cover art, fans were convinced that Miley pays homage to Madonna as the picture looks identical to Madge's 1992 photo that she included in her controversial book "Sex". In the black-and-white picture that was taken by Steven Meisel, the "Like a Virgin" singer could be seen dangling above the ocean while naked. She looked up at her hands on the rope hanger.

