Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Pregnancy With Lavish Baby Shower

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress has invited close family and friends for a swanky baby shower to celebrate the impending arrival of her first child with Tom Pelphrey.

Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Kaley Cuoco held a lavish baby shower for her friends and family over the weekend. "The Big Bang Theory" star marked the upcoming birth of her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey by hosting a swanky party on Saturday night, January 7, 2023 which included a drone light display which showed off the image of a mother and father holding hands with a small child.

Guests at the bash included 37-year-old Kaley's younger sister Briana Cuoco - who shared a video of herself dancing to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell - and their parents.

"Halloweentown" actress Kimberly J. Brown also shared updates from the party, posting a sweet message to the soon-to-be parents on Instagram. She wrote, "Last night we celebrated the pending arrival of Baby Pelphrey! Couldn't be happier for @kaleycuoco and @tommypelphrey ... Congrats guys, can't wait to meet her!!"

She also shared a video of the drone display and added, "We watched the coolest drone show and danced the night away."

Kaley and Tom went public with their romance in May and they shared their baby news in October. Announcing the pregnancy, the actress shared a photo of herself and Tom holding up a slice of cake on

Instagram. She added in the caption, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 ... beyond blessed and over the moon. I [love] you @tommypelphrey!!! "

She also posted some shots of her positive pregnancy tests and her growing baby bump while Tom - who plays Ben Davis in "Ozark" - wrote on the photo-sharing platform, "And then it was even MORE BETTER ... Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ..."

