 

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Pregnancy With Lavish Baby Shower

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Pregnancy With Lavish Baby Shower
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress has invited close family and friends for a swanky baby shower to celebrate the impending arrival of her first child with Tom Pelphrey.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Kaley Cuoco held a lavish baby shower for her friends and family over the weekend. "The Big Bang Theory" star marked the upcoming birth of her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey by hosting a swanky party on Saturday night, January 7, 2023 which included a drone light display which showed off the image of a mother and father holding hands with a small child.

Guests at the bash included 37-year-old Kaley's younger sister Briana Cuoco - who shared a video of herself dancing to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell - and their parents.

"Halloweentown" actress Kimberly J. Brown also shared updates from the party, posting a sweet message to the soon-to-be parents on Instagram. She wrote, "Last night we celebrated the pending arrival of Baby Pelphrey! Couldn't be happier for @kaleycuoco and @tommypelphrey ... Congrats guys, can't wait to meet her!!"

  Editors' Pick

She also shared a video of the drone display and added, "We watched the coolest drone show and danced the night away."

Kaley and Tom went public with their romance in May and they shared their baby news in October. Announcing the pregnancy, the actress shared a photo of herself and Tom holding up a slice of cake on

Instagram. She added in the caption, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 ... beyond blessed and over the moon. I [love] you @tommypelphrey!!! "

She also posted some shots of her positive pregnancy tests and her growing baby bump while Tom - who plays Ben Davis in "Ozark" - wrote on the photo-sharing platform, "And then it was even MORE BETTER ... Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ..."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry Insists It's Unfair That He's Stripped Off His Security While Andrew Retained His

Charles and William Unhappy With Harry for Defending Meghan When The Couple First Went Public
Related Posts
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Kaley Cuoco Expecting Baby Girl With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco Expecting Baby Girl With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Worried Their Real-Life Romance Would 'Ruin' Things for Fans

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Worried Their Real-Life Romance Would 'Ruin' Things for Fans

Kaley Cuoco Jokingly Mocks Pete Davidson's Red Carpet Look

Kaley Cuoco Jokingly Mocks Pete Davidson's Red Carpet Look

Latest News
LeBron James Says He's Not 'Frustrated' Despite Recent Comments on Potential Lakers' Trade
  • Jan 10, 2023

LeBron James Says He's Not 'Frustrated' Despite Recent Comments on Potential Lakers' Trade

Charles and William Unhappy With Harry for Defending Meghan When The Couple First Went Public
  • Jan 10, 2023

Charles and William Unhappy With Harry for Defending Meghan When The Couple First Went Public

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Pregnancy With Lavish Baby Shower
  • Jan 10, 2023

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Pregnancy With Lavish Baby Shower

Prince Harry Insists It's Unfair That He's Stripped Off His Security While Andrew Retained His
  • Jan 10, 2023

Prince Harry Insists It's Unfair That He's Stripped Off His Security While Andrew Retained His

Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer
  • Jan 09, 2023

Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer

Paul McCartney Narrowly Avoided Being Run Over by Car on The Beatles' Abbey Road Crossing
  • Jan 09, 2023

Paul McCartney Narrowly Avoided Being Run Over by Car on The Beatles' Abbey Road Crossing

Most Read
Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce
Celebrity

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Kris Jenner and Ex-Bodyguard Given 13-Month Extension to Settle Sexual Harassment Case

Kris Jenner and Ex-Bodyguard Given 13-Month Extension to Settle Sexual Harassment Case

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

Kanye West Spotted Attending Church After Reportedly 'Missing'

Kanye West Spotted Attending Church After Reportedly 'Missing'