 

Charles and William Unhappy With Harry for Defending Meghan When The Couple First Went Public

Prince Harry claims his father and brother felt his strongly-worded statement in defense of Meghan Markle made both of them 'look bad' since they never had the courage to do so in regard of their partners.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry says his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was branded a "witch" for changing him after they started dating. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex has discussed his relationship with his wife and his family in a series of TV interviews ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir "Spare" - and he's insisted many people were worried about how different he became after he started dating "Suits" actress Meghan.

"A large part of it for the family, but also the British press and numerous other people is, like, 'He's changed. She must be a witch. He's changed,' " he told host Anderson Cooper on US TV show "60 Minutes".

However, Harry is adamant he actually changed for the better because finding love with Meghan stopped him from continuing along a destructive path of drinking and club-hopping.

He added, "Yeah, I did change, and I'm really glad I changed. Because rather than getting drunk, falling out of clubs, taking drugs, I had now found the love of my life, and I now had the opportunity to start a family with her."

Harry went on to talk about the strongly-worded statement he released in Meghan's defence shortly after their romance became public - and he claims his brother Prince William and father King Charles were not happy about it because they had previously stayed quiet when their own partners had faced press scrutiny.

He added, "They felt as though it made them look bad. They felt as though they didn't have a chance or weren't able to do that for their partners. What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla went through, very different circumstances. But then you add in the race element, which was what the press ... British press jumped on straight away. I went into this incredibly naive."

