 

Prince Harry Insists It's Unfair That He's Stripped Off His Security While Andrew Retained His

Prince Harry Insists It's Unfair That He's Stripped Off His Security While Andrew Retained His
CBS
Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex found it unfair that Andrew kept being protected by security funded by taxpayers and later by royal family while he and wife Meghan Markle were deprived of such luxury.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has blasted royal family over Prince Andrew's "embarrassing scandal." The Duke of Sussex insists it was unfair that he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were stripped of their security detail after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 but his uncle retained his despite being stripped of his titles and patronages just months beforehand because of his links with late paedophile Jefrrey Epstein and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, and sexual assault allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, which were later settled out of court.

"Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security. People may have a lot of grievances towards us, but sexual offenses weren't one of them," Harry wrote as quoted by Page Six, who obtained a Spanish copy of his new memoir "Spare".

The 38-year-old prince admitted he and his wife never imagined they would love their security detail after seeing how Andrew was treated and also because of the "current climate of hatred" as well as the treatment of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997 while being pursued by pararazzi.

Harry also noted that, as a man in his 30s, it was ridiculous to complain about being cut off by his father, King Charles, but insisted his dad was more than just his guardian and compared the situation to being fired without compensation following a life of service.

  Editors' Pick

He wrote, "He was also my boss, my banker, my auditor and the administrator of my money for my entire adult life."

Last year, Harry and Meghan - who have children Archie, three, and Lili, 19 months, together - claimed they were unable to return to the UK from their home in California because of their lack of police protection.

They said in a statement, "In absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return home. Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats."

"While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Pregnancy With Lavish Baby Shower
Related Posts
Prince Harry Learned to Heal From Trauma Over Princess Diana's Death While in Military

Prince Harry Learned to Heal From Trauma Over Princess Diana's Death While in Military

Prince Harry Labels Camilla Dangerous 'Villain' Who 'Traded Information' to Rehabilitate Her Image

Prince Harry Labels Camilla Dangerous 'Villain' Who 'Traded Information' to Rehabilitate Her Image

Prince Harry Defends Lady Susan Hussey Over Race Row Scandal

Prince Harry Defends Lady Susan Hussey Over Race Row Scandal

Prince Harry Hasn't Been Speaking to His Brother William and Dad Charles for 'a While'

Prince Harry Hasn't Been Speaking to His Brother William and Dad Charles for 'a While'

Latest News
LeBron James Says He's Not 'Frustrated' Despite Recent Comments on Potential Lakers' Trade
  • Jan 10, 2023

LeBron James Says He's Not 'Frustrated' Despite Recent Comments on Potential Lakers' Trade

Charles and William Unhappy With Harry for Defending Meghan When The Couple First Went Public
  • Jan 10, 2023

Charles and William Unhappy With Harry for Defending Meghan When The Couple First Went Public

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Pregnancy With Lavish Baby Shower
  • Jan 10, 2023

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Pregnancy With Lavish Baby Shower

Prince Harry Insists It's Unfair That He's Stripped Off His Security While Andrew Retained His
  • Jan 10, 2023

Prince Harry Insists It's Unfair That He's Stripped Off His Security While Andrew Retained His

Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer
  • Jan 09, 2023

Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer

Paul McCartney Narrowly Avoided Being Run Over by Car on The Beatles' Abbey Road Crossing
  • Jan 09, 2023

Paul McCartney Narrowly Avoided Being Run Over by Car on The Beatles' Abbey Road Crossing

Most Read
Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce
Celebrity

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Kris Jenner and Ex-Bodyguard Given 13-Month Extension to Settle Sexual Harassment Case

Kris Jenner and Ex-Bodyguard Given 13-Month Extension to Settle Sexual Harassment Case

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

Kanye West Spotted Attending Church After Reportedly 'Missing'

Kanye West Spotted Attending Church After Reportedly 'Missing'