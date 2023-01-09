 

Cara Delevingne Posts Photo of Her Doing Naked Yoga Months After Erratic Behavior

Cara Delevingne Posts Photo of Her Doing Naked Yoga Months After Erratic Behavior
The 30-year-old model/actress appears to be doing so much better lately after leaving her fans seriously concerned with some erratic behavior and disheveled appearance last year.

  Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cara Delevingne is doing so much better lately. Months after sparking concern over her erratic behavior, the model/actress made use of her social media account to show off her naked yoga session.

Over the weekend, the "Suicide Squad" actress posted a photo of her doing naked yoga. In the picture, which was taken from the confines of a cozy-but-snowy cabin, she posed in a perfect headstand. Though her face was out of the frame, fans pointed out that the tattoos on the ribs obviously match hers.

Cara is apparently taking some time to take care of her mental health following her erratic public appearances. In September, the "Paper Towns" star appeared unable to control her body movements while she was at Van Nuys Airport. At the time, the shoeless model was seen on the phone, bending over, dropping her phone and walking around looking very jittery.

Not stopping there, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress was also snapped looking unhealthy when taking drops of an unknown liquid and smoking while sitting in her car. A few minutes later, she stopped at a sex shop and browsed racks of dildos and vibrators for about 30 minutes on Melrose Ave.

Adding more concern were the photos of Cara's "Suicide Squad" co-star Margot Robbie, who was caught crying after she left Cara's house in West Hollywood on September 12. That same day, Cara's sister Poppy Delevingne also visited the property. The 36-year-old reportedly left in a black SUV, looking sad and upset. However, Margot denied in November that she was crying, insisting that she just "had something in [her] eye."

Fortunately, things seemed to be improving at the end of September. Cara looked healthy when attending a Paris Fashion Week event that debuted designs from her Cara Loves Karl collaboration with Chanel's late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.

Then in late October, Cara was spotted attending a star-studded Halloween celebration, dressing up as a clown. On Christmas Day, the 30-year-old star posted a photo of her enjoying a snow ride.

More recently, Cara presented a six-part BBC documentary series titled "Planet Sex". In it, she's seen donating her orgasm to science in Germany, making art from her vagina in Japan, hitting up a women-only sex club, taking a masturbation masterclass and visiting an ethical porn set.

