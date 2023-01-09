Prince Harry 'Happier Than Ever Before' After Stepping Down as Senior Royal Members

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from The Firm in 2020 and relocated to Los Angeles with his family, says he has 'made peace with a lot of what has happened' though he's 'still waiting for accountability.'

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry is "very happy" and "at peace." The 38-year-old royal stepped down from The Firm in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in search of a new life in L.A. and explained that even though he is still "looking for accountability" and may not have chosen for things to pan out in the way they have, he is "happier than ever before."

He said, "I have made peace with a lot of what has happened but I am still waiting for accountability. Not just for us but because of the significance I know it will have for so many other people. I'm sure we got things wrong but I have continued over the last three or four years to ask what we got wrong and every single time I have received no response. But I am very happy. I am at peace. I think that probably angers people and infuriates some people. Some people always thought that Meghan would leave but I don't think they thought I would leave as well. It isn't necessarily something I would have chosen at the time but I own my story and I own the result."

The Duke of Sussex now has Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lili with the former "Suits" actress and added that the "safety" of his family has become his top priority since moving Stateside before insisting that he is ready to have conversations now with his estranged family.

Speaking on ITV's "Harry the Interview", he told Tom Bradby, "But I've got two brilliant kids and an amazing wife. The happiness I feel now, I have never felt before. The safety of my family is my priority and that is the main reason that we left. I feel safe here and my family feel safe here. I'm safe, my family is happy. It's difficult going back but I am in such a good headspace now that whatever conversations happen now or whatever the future holds - whatever comes from that, I'm in a really good place to be able to have those conversations and not linger on it. There's some people who think I couldn't be happy here because of what I've left behind but the reality is I've never been happier."

You can share this post!