 

Lacey Chabert Is Eager to Make Appearance in 'Mean Girls: The Musical'

Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Movie

In a new candid interview, the 40-year-old actress, who starred as insecure teenager Gretchen Wieners in the 2004 hit 'Mean Girls', said she'd 'absolutely' love to know what her character is like today.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lacey Chabert wants to be in the movie adaptation "Mean Girls: The Musical".The 40-year-old actress explained she would love to make an appearance in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway show.

Lacey starred as insecure teenager Gretchen Wieners in the 2004 cult hit "Mean Girls" alongside Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Rachel McAdams, which was adapted into a musical in 2017, and now, she'd be keen to know what her character is like today.

Asked if she would like to make a cameo appearance in the movie, which is set to star Renee Rapp and Angourie Rice, she said, "Absolutely! I mean, I'd love to know what Gretchen's up to these days!"

In the stage musical, Gretchen, who is known as a member of high school clique The Plastics and is a keen server of Queen Bee Regina George, was initially played by Ashley Park and Lacey went on to praise the "Emily in Paris" star for taking on her signature role and explained that they have kept in touch ever since meeting.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "She was so incredible and it was a surreal experience for me to sit there and watch something that we'd all been a part of come to life in this new way. "It was just surreal and wonderful and I thought they did such a good job at adapting the movie to the show. She was amazing and I loved meeting her afterward. We've kept in touch a bit on social media and I'm just always rooting for her. She's awesome."

