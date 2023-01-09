 

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres for 'F**ked Up' Interview with Taylor Swift

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres for 'F**ked Up' Interview with Taylor Swift
Instagram/Syndication
Celebrity

In the said interview, Ellen played a game where she showed a slideshow of Taylor's pictures with some famous men, including Taylor Lautner, John Mayer and Justin Bieber among others.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski wasn't amused to watch Ellen DeGeneres' past interview with Taylor Swift. The "Gone Girl" actress didn't hold back from calling out "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host when commenting on the resurfaced clip.

In the said interview, Ellen played a game where she showed a slideshow of Taylor's pictures with some famous men, including Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas, the late Cory Monteith and Justin Timberlake. The former TV host then asked the singer to "ring a bell" every time she came across a photo of her exes.

Taylor pleaded with Ellen to stop, saying that she wanted to keep "the one shred of dignity that I have." The "Midnights" artist pointed out, "I don't want to [do it]. They'll send me angry emails, and I don't want to get them."

  Editors' Pick

"Stop it, stop it, stop! This makes me feel so bad about myself," the Grammy winner continued. "Every time I come up here, you put a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being." Catching wind of the post, Emily fumed, "This is so f**ked up. She's literally begging her to stop."

Taylor has seemingly addressed the uncomfortable interview when speaking to Apple Beats' Zane Lowe. She shared, "When I was like 23, people were just kind of reducing me to - kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft."

"It's a way to take a woman who is doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things, and it's, in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimize that skill," she added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle Officially Tie the Knot

Meek Mill Apologizes for Interrupting Gervonta Davis' Match as He Almost Fights Another Pro Boxer
Related Posts
Emily Ratajkowski Appears to Shade Pete Davidson With Strong Women Comments

Emily Ratajkowski Appears to Shade Pete Davidson With Strong Women Comments

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Emily Ratajkowski Caught Locking Lips With NY Artist Amid Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Romance

Emily Ratajkowski Caught Locking Lips With NY Artist Amid Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Romance

Emily Ratajkowski Seen on a Date With DJ Orazio Rispo Despite 'Serious' Pete Davidson Romance

Emily Ratajkowski Seen on a Date With DJ Orazio Rispo Despite 'Serious' Pete Davidson Romance

Latest News
Meek Mill Apologizes for Interrupting Gervonta Davis' Match as He Almost Fights Another Pro Boxer
  • Jan 09, 2023

Meek Mill Apologizes for Interrupting Gervonta Davis' Match as He Almost Fights Another Pro Boxer

Ashley Olsen's intimate Wedding Was 'Perfect' Affair
  • Jan 09, 2023

Ashley Olsen's intimate Wedding Was 'Perfect' Affair

Lizzo Thinks Cancel Culture Has Become 'Trendy, Misused, and Misdirected'
  • Jan 09, 2023

Lizzo Thinks Cancel Culture Has Become 'Trendy, Misused, and Misdirected'

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres for 'F**ked Up' Interview with Taylor Swift
  • Jan 09, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres for 'F**ked Up' Interview with Taylor Swift

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle Officially Tie the Knot
  • Jan 09, 2023

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle Officially Tie the Knot

Most Read
Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man
Celebrity

Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

French Montana Breaks Silence on Shooting in Miami Gardens That Left 10 People Injured

French Montana Breaks Silence on Shooting in Miami Gardens That Left 10 People Injured

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Kris Jenner Says She's 'Heartbroken' by Sudden Death of Tristan Thompson's Mom in Heartfelt Tribute

Kris Jenner Says She's 'Heartbroken' by Sudden Death of Tristan Thompson's Mom in Heartfelt Tribute

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Jessie J Reveals She's Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage With Emotional Video

Jessie J Reveals She's Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage With Emotional Video

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4